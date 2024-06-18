Meet star, who earned Rs 1500 as first salary, rejected movies with Shah Rukh, Salman; now charges Rs 12 crore per film

This actress, who once earned Rs 1500 as first pay cheque, now charges Rs 12 crore per film, owns a mansion worth Rs 21 crore.

From Rajinikanth to Salman Khan, many superstars who now charge fees in crores, once used to get a minimal pay in hundreds. Another such actress, who once earned Rs 1500 as her first salary, now charges in crores.

The actress we are talking about started her career with modeling and later gave several hits and blockbusters. The actress, who was once removed from multiple films, became a superstar. She is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Before becoming an actress, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan worked as a full-time model. The copy of the actress' salary receipt from 1992 went viral on social media, wherein it could be seen that she earned Rs 1500 for her modeling shoots. In 1994, she went on to represent India in Miss World and won the title, making the country proud. After this, she made her debut in the film industry three years later with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar and her Hindi film debut in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that year.

Aishwarya Rai once revealed in an interview that prior to participating in beauty pageants, she had received four offers to star in movies and said, " I decided to participate in Miss India to step back from the film industry for a bit. If I hadn't taken part in Miss India, Raja Hindustani would have been my first film." Raja Hindustani starred Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor and was a commercially successful film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starred alongside Salman Khan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which became a turning point in her life. The film went on to be a massive success at the box office. She then went on to give several box office hits like Devdas, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Mohabbatein, and more. The actress established herself as the leading actress in the industry.

Later, after her breakup with Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected several movies with her. The actress was offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani with the actor, however, she refused to share the screen with him. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also rejected the role of Deepika Padukone in Happy New Year. The film was first offered to her, however, as she wasn't paired with her husband in the film, she turned down the film.

Now, the actress is the highest-paid in the film industry and reportedly charges Rs 12 crore per film. The actress owns a lavish mansion in Mumbai worth Rs 21 core and has a whopping net worth of Rs 776 crore. The actress is married to Abhishek Bachchan and has a daughter Aaradhya.

