Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CBSE Board Result 2024 update: Board to announce Class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check scorecard online

'Congress prince' looking for another seat apart from Wayanad: PM Modi

UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: NIA probe points to Pakistan link

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UGC NET June 2024 registration begins; check exam date, how to apply

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

Meet man who started business at 60, now has sales over Rs 2000 crore, once suffered loss of Rs…

Animals with shortest lifespan in world

9 Bollywood celebs who once lived in chawls

This fort shattered Mughal emperor's pride

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister injured

This blockbuster earned 45 times its budget, sequel to release in 2025; it's not Jawan, Animal, RRR, KGF, Kantara

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

Both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a cute family photo on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 21, 2024, 09:50 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, on April 20th celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. On the special day, they shared a lovely post on Instagram with their daughter Aaradhya.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek took to Instagram and posted a cute family photo in which the actress is seen wearing bright lipstick and smiling. While Abhishek is posing in a beige shirt. Meanwhile, Aaradhya is cuddling her mom, making the family picture complete.

The couple dropped a red heart emoji and expressed their love for each other. Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple's wedding anniversary. 

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make up one of the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry. The two actors, who share a 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan, always remain in the news as after every few months, rumours about their separation start circulating. Aishwarya and Abhishek keep shutting down these rumours with their lovey dovey posts for each other on social media.

Recently, a video went viral from the sixth season of Koffee With Karan in which Abhishek Bachchan shared the couch with his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 2019. In the clip, the show's host Karan Johar asked Shweta, "Abhishek or Aishwarya, who according to you is the better actor?". Shweta didn't even think for a second and took her brother's name. The clip has been shared on the popular Bollywood subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip.

Reacting to the video, some netizens shared that they agree with Shweta's opinion. One of the Reddit users wrote, "Abhishek is a better actor while Aishwarya at her peak was a bigger star", while another added, "At their peak, Abhishek is definitely the better one. Yuva and Sarkar are enough to prove the point."

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Raveena Tandon's distributor husband, who is bringing south films worth Rs 2000 crore to north theatres

'Divyanka Tripathi is in pain...': Vivek Dahiya shares serious health update about actress

'Conspiracy underway for slow death of Delhi CM Kejriwal': AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj makes big statement

Remarks on Allopathy: SC asks yoga guru Ramdev to include complainants in plea for stay of criminal probe

Kareena Kapoor opens up about walking out of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: ‘Maybe Deepika, Ranveer were...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement