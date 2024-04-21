Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate 17th wedding anniversary, share special post

Both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a cute family photo on the occasion of their 17th wedding anniversary.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, on April 20th celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. On the special day, they shared a lovely post on Instagram with their daughter Aaradhya.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek took to Instagram and posted a cute family photo in which the actress is seen wearing bright lipstick and smiling. While Abhishek is posing in a beige shirt. Meanwhile, Aaradhya is cuddling her mom, making the family picture complete.

The couple dropped a red heart emoji and expressed their love for each other. Fans flooded the comments section with wishes for the couple's wedding anniversary.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan make up one of the most powerful couples in the Hindi film industry. The two actors, who share a 12-year-old daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan, always remain in the news as after every few months, rumours about their separation start circulating. Aishwarya and Abhishek keep shutting down these rumours with their lovey dovey posts for each other on social media.

Recently, a video went viral from the sixth season of Koffee With Karan in which Abhishek Bachchan shared the couch with his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 2019. In the clip, the show's host Karan Johar asked Shweta, "Abhishek or Aishwarya, who according to you is the better actor?". Shweta didn't even think for a second and took her brother's name. The clip has been shared on the popular Bollywood subreddit BollyBlindsNGossip.

Reacting to the video, some netizens shared that they agree with Shweta's opinion. One of the Reddit users wrote, "Abhishek is a better actor while Aishwarya at her peak was a bigger star", while another added, "At their peak, Abhishek is definitely the better one. Yuva and Sarkar are enough to prove the point."

