Meet Salman Khan’s 'brother', who shared one room with 25 boys, survived on vada pav; then became star, now charges…

This actor, who came to Mumbai to become a background dancer, has now become a star.

From Shahid Kapoor to Sushant Singh Rajput, several Bollywood actors started as background dancer but went on to impress the audience with their acting chops and became stars. Another such actor, who started his career as a dancer, has now become a star.

The actor we are talking about started his journey from a dance reality show where he emerged to be one of the most popular contestants and his dance video went viral on social media. Later, he became a star by hosting shows. He is none other than Raghav Juyal.

Raghav Juyal came to Mumbai with the dream of becoming a dancer, however, now he is a popular host, actor, and slow-motion king. He revealed in an interview with Hindustan Times, "Main back dancer banne aaya tha, ye sab kuch bonus chal raha hai. I used to live there (in the studio) as I used to manage it, but I never romanticised my struggles. Because that was jannat for me as I got to practice all night and there was no rok no tok."

He further added how he used to share a room with 25 other guys and said, "Ek vada paav mein pura din chalta tha…Uss time young ladke waise bhi awara gardi karte the. We used to live with 25 guys in one room. We didn’t have a cupboard, but we had a dysfunctional fridge, so we would keep our underwear in our fridge. But I never looked at it as a bad phase. I used to have fun.”

He made his first appearance on Dance India Dance 3 and his audition video went viral on social media. Raghav went on to be one of the most popular contestants on the show and ended up becoming the 2nd runner-up on the show. He then later on went on to host the dance reality show Dance Plus and gave a new definition to hosting with his hilarious style and became a star.

In 2014, he finally made his acting debut with the movie Sonali Cable, which failed to perform well at the box office. However, his next film, ABCD 2 proved to be a success at the box office. His next hit was Street Dancer 3D after which he starred alongside Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the movie, he essayed the role of Salman's younger brother Ishq.

Though the film failed to perform well at the box office, the actor's performance was much appreciated in the movie. He now reportedly charges Rs 1.2 crore per film. Not only this, Raghav Juyal is all set to entertain the fans in a new avatar. the actor will be seen essaying the role of a villain in Karan Johar's Kill. The actor, who used to make people laugh with his hilarious hosting, will now be seen in a fierce avatar in the upcoming movie.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain. Kill stars Lakshya, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala apart from Raghav Juyal and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 5.

