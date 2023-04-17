Raghav Juyal opens up on dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, says 'mere pass waqt nahi hain' | Exclusive

Raghav Juyal-Shehnaaz Gill

Actor, dancer, and host Raghav Juyal is all set to impress his fans by starring in Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. During the trailer launch event, Salman Khan hinted that he has noticed the chemistry between his co-stars, Raghav and Shehnaaz Gill. In the event, Salman also advised Shehnaaz multiple times to 'move on.'

Since then, there have been dating rumours of Raghav and Shehnaaz. Netizens have assumed that there is something cooking between the two actors. However, Raghav has broken the silence on the same. When DNA India asks Raghav to comment on netizens' speculations about dating rumours with Shehnaaz, Raghav says, "Jo internet ki cheezein hai, woh mere tak nahi aa paati. Mujhe nahi pata ki woh sach hai ya jhooth...jab tak main woh dekh na loon ya sunn na loon (I don't know whether these rumours really exist, because such speculations don't reach me, and I won't believe in it until I have seen or heard)."

Delving further Juyal confirmed that he doesn't have time for link-up and affairs. "Main film ke liye aaya hoon, and I want ki log mujhe as an actor, as a dancer, as a host dekhe. Mera kaam bole, bas! Baki yeh sab cheezein (link-up).... hain, nahi hain... aur yeh hogi bhi nahi, kyuki mere pass waqt nahi hai. Main double shift kaam kar raha hu. Abhi meri haalat aisi hai ki waqt hi nahi inn sab cheezon ka (I am here for my film, and I want people should remember me as an actor, dancer, host. Other than that, I have no time for anything else. These link-up rumours are baseless. I am working a double shift, and I have no time for anything else)." So I would like to talk about my work and my film, that's it."