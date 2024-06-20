Meet filmmaker who got married to beauty queen at 30, got divorced after 7 years, then remarried first wife because..

You must have heard many stories about the personal lives of film stars, but today we will tell you about the real-life story of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta which is no less than a film's story. Today, we will tell you how the filmmaker, who directed and produced films like 'Kaante' and 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', fell in love, got married, divorced, and then remarried his first wife.

Sanjay Gupta met and fell in love with Anuradha, and the couple got married when she was just 22. The couple stayed married for many years but then called it quits and got divorced. But, in a surprising turn of events, Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha got back together six years after their divorce and remarried each other.

Anuradha, who recently won Mrs World International 2024 title, revealed in an interview about her relationship with her husband and how they never 'drifted apart' even when they got divorced.

Anuradha said that their falling apart was “not just Sanjay’s fault.” Speaking to YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Anuradha said, "We both had a part to play in it and I know that I had reached a point where I said I am done."

Anuradha was also asked if she believed that Sanjay was having an affair which was frequently reported at the time. To this she said, "I chose not to believe he was having affairs. I chose to believe Sanjay over anyone else."

For some time after marriage, their lives went well, but then the couple got separated. Anuradha said that she wanted to live her own life and be independent but during this time she and Sanjay never lost touch. She said that Sanjay, "every year, or every six months, used to say let's get together again."

In the same interview, Sanjay Gupta mentioned the 'Playboy-style' parties he used to throw at his bungalow during his divorce from Anuradha which she also used to attend.

She further added, "After the divorce, we were both single. So we came together again and decided to get married again. We never drifted apart, we were always in touch because my family loves him."

Sanjay Gupta and Anuradha remarried and it's been 15 years since then. The couple are now leading a happy life with their two children.

