This film with 1 superstar and 5 actresses was a superhit, earned 3 times more than its budget, was made for Rs..

'Mission Mangal' was released on August 15, 2019. with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. It also starred Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menon.

In the year 2019, superstars had a good year at the box office as many films became superhits. Amid this, there was one film that became the talk of the town, thanks to its storyline and star cast. This film created history at the box office by earning 3 times more than its budget and proved to be the 6th highest-grossing movie of the year.

In 2019, 5 years ago, a blockbuster movie was released in the theatres, whose story captured the hearts of the audience. The audience enjoyed the movie a lot in theatres and the bumper earnings also changed the fortunes of the makers. This film had 1 actor and 5 actresses and was a superhit. We are talking about the film 'Mission Mangal'.

The story of this film was loosely based on the life of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission. The patriotic story of 'Mission Mangal' was loved by the audience and the film made history by earning huge amounts at the box office. After its release, 'Mission Mangal' made the makers rich by earning more than 3 times its budget at the box office.

According to Box Office India, Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' was made on a budget of Rs 70 crore. It earned Rs 202.98 crores across the country and a whopping business of Rs 290.59 crores worldwide.

After 'Kabir Singh', 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', 'War', and 'Housefull 4', 'Mission Mangal' became the 6th highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019. It was directed by Jagan Shakti. Its story was written by R Balki, Jagan Shakti, and Saketh Kondiparthi, among others.

