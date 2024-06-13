Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

Bollywood actresses often achieve huge success in the film industry but then quit acting at the peak of their career, either due to professional or personal reasons. Today, we will tell you about an actress who was tagged successful ever since her debut, but she chose love over her career and then never became successful in the industry again.

We are talking about Pooja Batra who now is seen playing supporting roles in OTT shows and films but despite despite giving some superhit films, is thought of having a super flop career.

Pooja Batra was born in 1975 to Ravi Batra, a Colonel in the Indian Army. She was the runner-up at the Femina Miss India contest in 1993 and was crowned Femina Miss India International 1993.

Pooja Batra, after a successful modelling career, started working in films and gave superhits with many superstars including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Pooja Batra was seen as the next superstar but after working in a mere 30 films, she decided to quit acting, marry USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia, and move to the US.

Pooja Batra was happy to put her career on hold for love but her marriage did not last for long. In 2011, she filed for divorce from her first husband. Reports state that the couple had differences when it came to Pooja's work. Her husband was against the idea of her working in the film industry again.

After the divorce was finalised, Pooja Batra returned to India and tried to reestablish herself in Bollywood but she could only get cast in small supporting roles in a few films which did not make any impact on her career.

In 2021, Pooja Batra made her OTT debut with 'Squad'. In 2019, Pooja Batra, however, settled down again and married actor Nawab Shah, who is known for his roles in 'Don 2' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The actress is now happily married and is also very active on social media.

