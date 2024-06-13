Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ajit Doval appointed as NSA for third time, PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM Modi

'Thought it was...': Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

Meet woman who was once sacked from job, she is now one of richest self-made women in US, her whopping net worth is…

BAN vs NED T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Tamil actor Pradeep K Vijayan found dead with head injury at Chennai home

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Simplify Financial Planning: The Convenience of Using an FD Calculator

How to Prepare for Judiciary Exams in India with TopRanker's Judiciary Gold

'Thought it was...': Mumbai doctor finds human finger in ice cream

Wedding pics of IAS Tina Dabi's sister IAS Ria Dabi

Countries with zero Hindu population

Vitamin B12 deficiency: Foods that you must avoid to prevent, cure this deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

Hamare Baarah release halted by Supreme Court after Islamophobia charges, judges call trailer 'offensive'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..

Pooja Batra was happy to put her career on hold for love but her marriage did not last for long. In 2011, she filed for divorce from her first husband. Reports state that the couple had differences when it came to Pooja's work.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 04:30 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet Army officer's daughter who worked with many superstars, suddenly quit acting for love, moved to US, but..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actresses often achieve huge success in the film industry but then quit acting at the peak of their career, either due to professional or personal reasons. Today, we will tell you about an actress who was tagged successful ever since her debut, but she chose love over her career and then never became successful in the industry again. 

We are talking about Pooja Batra who now is seen playing supporting roles in OTT shows and films but despite despite giving some superhit films, is thought of having a super flop career. 

Pooja Batra was born in 1975 to Ravi Batra, a Colonel in the Indian Army. She was the runner-up at the Femina Miss India contest in 1993 and was crowned Femina Miss India International 1993. 

Pooja Batra, after a successful modelling career, started working in films and gave superhits with many superstars including Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Pooja Batra was seen as the next superstar but after working in a mere 30 films, she decided to quit acting, marry USA-based Dr Sonu Ahluwalia, and move to the US. 

Pooja Batra was happy to put her career on hold for love but her marriage did not last for long. In 2011, she filed for divorce from her first husband. Reports state that the couple had differences when it came to Pooja's work. Her husband was against the idea of her working in the film industry again. 

After the divorce was finalised, Pooja Batra returned to India and tried to reestablish herself in Bollywood but she could only get cast in small supporting roles in a few films which did not make any impact on her career. 

In 2021, Pooja Batra made her OTT debut with 'Squad'. In 2019, Pooja Batra, however, settled down again and married actor Nawab Shah, who is known for his roles in 'Don 2' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The actress is now happily married and is also very active on social media.

READ | Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This 2015 Bollywood film had no superstars, made debut actor superstar, is still winning people's hearts on..

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

40 Indian nationals dead in fire at Indian Labour camp in Kuwait

Meet only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, gave more hits than all three combined, still cut fees by 90% in...

Meet man, an American, who made Himachal Pradesh famous for apples, converted to Hinduism after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement