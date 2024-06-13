Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Innovation in Education: Leveraging AI for personalised learning

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

'There is no...': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan makes big statement on NEET UG paper leak allegations

Elon Musk sued by former SpaceX employees, claim to be fired for raising sexual harassment concerns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Innovation in Education: Leveraging AI for personalised learning

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

Meet most powerful Mughal queen, she was wife of...

Here's how many crores Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, others charged for Chandu Champion

9 times Disha Patani proved she can look hot even in saree

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Sanjana Sanghi opens up on privileged visit to UN headquarters, wanting to 'amplify Indian voice' globally | Exclusive

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal's wedding invite leaked; venue, time revealed: 'The rumours were true'

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Ravi Valecha made his debut at the age of 4 with 'Fakira' and became an overnight star. The actor, now 46, worked in more than 300 films in different languages but was most popular for working as young Amitabh Bachchan in many films.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor and a superstar in Bollywood. He has given some of the most memorable films to the industry, but the one that stands out among them is 'Coolie', which cemented his status as a megastar. While people might remember Amitabh Bachchan's role and acting in 'Coolie', there are some who are unaware of the child artist who played the childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan in the film. We are talking about Ravi Valecha, popularly known as Master Ravi. 

Ravi Valecha began his career was he was 4. He worked with many superstars including Rishi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. But despite all the initial success, Ravi Valecha quit acting after growing up and became a successful businessman instead. 

Ravi Valecha made his debut at the age of 4 with 'Fakira' and became an overnight star. The actor, now 46, worked in more than 300 films in different languages but was most popular for working as young Amitabh Bachchan in many films such as 'Coolie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Mr Natwarlal', 'Khuddar', 'Nastik', Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Desh Premee', among others. 

Ravi Valecha holds the record for starring in a maximum number of films as a child actor. According to the India Book of Records, he has worked in more than 300 movies in different languages.

Ravi Valecha, after growing up, went on to work in TV serials as well but soon, he decided to pursue an alternate career, away from the film world. 

He decided to make a career in hospitality and pursued a Masters degree in Hospitality and International Business from the National Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Media reports state that Ravi Valecha now offers his services to India’s top private-sector banks. He also provides personality development training to those children who wish to do something big in the field of hospitality. His business is now worth crores. Despite quitting acting, Ravi Valecha, today, continues to live a luxurious life.

READ | This 2015 Bollywood film had no superstars, made debut actor superstar, is still winning people's hearts on..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Elon Musk sued by former SpaceX employees, claim to be fired for raising sexual harassment concerns

Kabir Khan says 83 failure left him depressed, reveals why he did another sports biopic in Chandu Champion | Exclusive

WHO confirms second human case of bird flu in India; Here’s all you need to know about the strain

Explore top jeans collection just under Rs 1000 on Amazon

Meet woman who rejected Rs 1 crore job offer, started own business with Rs 1 lakh which is now worth...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement