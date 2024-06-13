Meet actor who made debut at 4, played Amitabh Bachchan's childhood roles, quit acting after many superhit films, now..

Ravi Valecha made his debut at the age of 4 with 'Fakira' and became an overnight star. The actor, now 46, worked in more than 300 films in different languages but was most popular for working as young Amitabh Bachchan in many films.

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary actor and a superstar in Bollywood. He has given some of the most memorable films to the industry, but the one that stands out among them is 'Coolie', which cemented his status as a megastar. While people might remember Amitabh Bachchan's role and acting in 'Coolie', there are some who are unaware of the child artist who played the childhood role of Amitabh Bachchan in the film. We are talking about Ravi Valecha, popularly known as Master Ravi.

Ravi Valecha began his career was he was 4. He worked with many superstars including Rishi Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan. But despite all the initial success, Ravi Valecha quit acting after growing up and became a successful businessman instead.

The actor, now 46, worked in more than 300 films in different languages but was most popular for working as young Amitabh Bachchan in many films such as 'Coolie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Mr Natwarlal', 'Khuddar', 'Nastik', Seeta Aur Geeta', and 'Desh Premee', among others.

Ravi Valecha holds the record for starring in a maximum number of films as a child actor. According to the India Book of Records, he has worked in more than 300 movies in different languages.

Ravi Valecha, after growing up, went on to work in TV serials as well but soon, he decided to pursue an alternate career, away from the film world.

He decided to make a career in hospitality and pursued a Masters degree in Hospitality and International Business from the National Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

Media reports state that Ravi Valecha now offers his services to India’s top private-sector banks. He also provides personality development training to those children who wish to do something big in the field of hospitality. His business is now worth crores. Despite quitting acting, Ravi Valecha, today, continues to live a luxurious life.

