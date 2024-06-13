This 2015 Bollywood film had no superstars, made debut actor superstar, is still winning people's hearts on..

Vicky Kaushal was born in May 1988 in a chawl in Mumbai to Sham Kaushal, an action director in Indian films. Vicky Kaushal did not want to become an actor from the very beginning. He grew up dreaming of becoming an engineer.

Today, we will tell you about such a superstar of the film world who struggled a lot before he could succeed. This actor used to live in a chawl and use a shared washroom, but in the year 2019, he created such a stir at the box office that he got a superstar status. In 2015, this actor first grabbed the limelight for showcasing his talent in a critically acclaimed film. Even today, that film is winning the hearts of the people on OTT.

The actor we are talking about today has made a mark for himself at the box office and has given many hit films in his career so far. In the year 2015, this actor blew people's senses with one of his films.

We are talking about Vicky Kaushal who began his career as an assistant director in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. In 2015, he made his debut with the film 'Masaan'. He started preparing for this character in Banaras, a week before the shooting of the film began.

Vicky Kaushal's career graph has risen very fast in the last few years. The actor's hard work and his acting have proved that he has no equal in acting.

Vicky Kaushal did not want to become an actor from the very beginning. He grew up dreaming of becoming an engineer. He kept acting from school to college but he never dreamt of making acting his profession. He wanted to become an engineer, but fate made him an actor.

It was through 'Masaan' that finally Vicky Kaushal cemented his position in the industry.

On the personal front, Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

