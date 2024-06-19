Meet actress who owns Rs 65 crore house in Mumbai, holiday home in Chennai, Rs 1 crore vanity van, net worth is..

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few people in Bollywood to own a Mercedes Maybach. The luxurious sedan is priced at around Rs 1.94 crore in the Indian market. She also has a BMW X5 worth close to Rs 95 lakh.

Many actors and actresses nowadays not only work in films but also work towards building a luxurious lifestyle for themselves from their hard-earned money. Today, we will tell you about Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and the late Sridevi's daughter, who not only is a popular actress in Bollywood but also lives a lavish lifestyle. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with 'Dhadak' in the year 2018. Today, Janhvi Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 82 crore and charges around Rs 5-10 crore per film.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in director Sharan Sharma's film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. She will be next seen in the film 'Devra' with Jr NTR.

Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious Mumbai home

Janhvi Kapoor lives with her father Boney Kapoor, and her sister Khushi Kapoor in Pali Hill, a posh area of ​​Bandra in Mumbai. She and her sister bought this luxurious duplex in the Kubelisque Building. The price of this duplex is Rs 65 crores.

The interior of the house has been kept simple. A lot of artwork has been used to decorate the duplex. Janhvi Kapoor once said in an interview that all the artwork and paintings in the house were chosen by her mother Sridevi.

This duplex has a private swimming pool and a large open garden with an open kitchen and bar area, where the Kapoor family likes to party.

Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai home

Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai house, built on 1.5 acres of land, was bought by the late Sridevi from the earnings of her superhit film 'Chandni'. The interior of the house is classy. Wooden flooring has been done in the entire house. To give the house a royal look, it has been decorated with imported furniture and artistic pieces. A marble table and wooden chair have been placed in the dining area. This house has also been decorated with artwork and paintings.

Janhvi Kapoor's playroom for her pets

Janhvi Kapoor has built a playroom for her pets. She has dogs of 5 different breeds. Janhvi has an American Akita breed dog worth Rs 2.5 lakhs. She also has a Havanese breed dog, whose starting price is Rs 1 lakh.

Apart from this, she also has a Yorkshire Terrier dog worth Rs 25000-35000 and a Golden Retriever dog worth Rs 15000-30000. Janhvi also has a Labrador breed pet dog, whose price is Rs 10000-20000.

Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious cars

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few people in Bollywood to own a Mercedes Maybach. The luxurious sedan is priced at around Rs 1.94 crore in the Indian market. She also has a BMW X5 worth close to Rs 95 lakh.

In addition, Janhvi Kapoor also owns a Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.7 crore, a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.62 crore, and a Mercedes GLE 250d worth around Rs 67 lakh.

Janhvi Kapoor's favourite holiday destinations

Janhvi Kapoor likes to spend holidays in the Maldives. She spends her holidays in the Soneva Jani Resort of Maldives. This resort is one of the most expensive and luxurious resorts in Maldives. The rent for one night's stay in this resort ranges from Rs 160000-Rs 5 lakh.

The price of one day's stay in the Presidential Suite here is Rs 14 lakh.

Janhvi Kapoor's vanity van

According to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor's vanity van is one of the most expensive vanities in Bollywood. According to GQ India, she has spent more than Rs 1 crore on this luxury vanity. This vanity also has a Pilates machine which costs around Rs 6 lakh.

READ | Meet actress who always played a girl-next-door, fell in love with co-star, got married, then quit acting, is now..