Meet actress who owns Rs 65 crore house in Mumbai, holiday home in Chennai, Rs 1 crore vanity van, net worth is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

ITR filing for FY 2023-24: 8 things to keep in mind while filing your income tax returns

Ankiti Bose makes comeback, unveils investment firm with USD 230 million in partnerships under Terra Invest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

World’s most expensive pearls 

High cholesterol: 5 symptoms seen on hands, legs

7 films, including five blockbusters, Salman Khan lost to other stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet actress who owns Rs 65 crore house in Mumbai, holiday home in Chennai, Rs 1 crore vanity van, net worth is..

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem's horror-comedy Kakuda set to release on...

Meet actress who always played a girl-next-door, fell in love with co-star, got married, then quit acting, is now..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actress who owns Rs 65 crore house in Mumbai, holiday home in Chennai, Rs 1 crore vanity van, net worth is..

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few people in Bollywood to own a Mercedes Maybach. The luxurious sedan is priced at around Rs 1.94 crore in the Indian market. She also has a BMW X5 worth close to Rs 95 lakh.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actress who owns Rs 65 crore house in Mumbai, holiday home in Chennai, Rs 1 crore vanity van, net worth is..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many actors and actresses nowadays not only work in films but also work towards building a luxurious lifestyle for themselves from their hard-earned money. Today, we will tell you about Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and the late Sridevi's daughter, who not only is a popular actress in Bollywood but also lives a lavish lifestyle. Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with 'Dhadak' in the year 2018. Today, Janhvi Kapoor has a net worth of Rs 82 crore and charges around Rs 5-10 crore per film.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen in director Sharan Sharma's film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. She will be next seen in the film 'Devra' with Jr NTR. 

Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious Mumbai home

Janhvi Kapoor lives with her father Boney Kapoor, and her sister Khushi Kapoor in Pali Hill, a posh area of ​​Bandra in Mumbai. She and her sister bought this luxurious duplex in the Kubelisque Building. The price of this duplex is Rs 65 crores. 

The interior of the house has been kept simple. A lot of artwork has been used to decorate the duplex. Janhvi Kapoor once said in an interview that all the artwork and paintings in the house were chosen by her mother Sridevi. 

This duplex has a private swimming pool and a large open garden with an open kitchen and bar area, where the Kapoor family likes to party.

Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai home 

Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai house, built on 1.5 acres of land, was bought by the late Sridevi from the earnings of her superhit film 'Chandni'. The interior of the house is classy. Wooden flooring has been done in the entire house. To give the house a royal look, it has been decorated with imported furniture and artistic pieces. A marble table and wooden chair have been placed in the dining area. This house has also been decorated with artwork and paintings.

Janhvi Kapoor's playroom for her pets 

Janhvi Kapoor has built a playroom for her pets. She has dogs of 5 different breeds. Janhvi has an American Akita breed dog worth Rs 2.5 lakhs. She also has a Havanese breed dog, whose starting price is Rs 1 lakh.

Apart from this, she also has a Yorkshire Terrier dog worth Rs 25000-35000 and a Golden Retriever dog worth Rs 15000-30000. Janhvi also has a Labrador breed pet dog, whose price is Rs 10000-20000. 

Janhvi Kapoor's luxurious cars 

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the few people in Bollywood to own a Mercedes Maybach. The luxurious sedan is priced at around Rs 1.94 crore in the Indian market. She also has a BMW X5 worth close to Rs 95 lakh. 

In addition, Janhvi Kapoor also owns a Lexus LX 570 worth Rs 2.7 crore, a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.62 crore, and a Mercedes GLE 250d worth around Rs 67 lakh.

Janhvi Kapoor's favourite holiday destinations 

Janhvi Kapoor likes to spend holidays in the Maldives. She spends her holidays in the Soneva Jani Resort of Maldives. This resort is one of the most expensive and luxurious resorts in Maldives. The rent for one night's stay in this resort ranges from Rs 160000-Rs 5 lakh.

The price of one day's stay in the Presidential Suite here is Rs 14 lakh.

Janhvi Kapoor's vanity van

According to media reports, Janhvi Kapoor's vanity van is one of the most expensive vanities in Bollywood. According to GQ India, she has spent more than Rs 1 crore on this luxury vanity. This vanity also has a Pilates machine which costs around Rs 6 lakh.

READ | Meet actress who always played a girl-next-door, fell in love with co-star, got married, then quit acting, is now..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

‘There’s no…’: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams Babar Azam and Co. after T20 World Cup early exit

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience rainfall amid heatwave, check IMD predictions here

NCERT to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks? Here's what council chief says

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement