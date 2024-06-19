Meet actress who always played a girl-next-door, fell in love with co-star, got married, then quit acting, is now..

During the 1990s and 2000s, many TV stars ruled the screen for decades, but then they suddenly disappeared from the industry. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who may have been away from the screen for many years, but even today enjoys a massive fan following.

The actress we are talking about made her debut with the serial 'Noorjahan' which was telecast between 2000 and 2001. Her breakthrough role came when she appeared as Gauri Pratham Mittal in Sony TV's 'Kutumb' and Nandini Karan Virani in Star Plus's 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.

We are talking about the actress Gauri Pradhan, daughter of Major Subhash Vasudeo Pradhan who is now a retired Indian Army Officer.

It was on the sets of 'Kutumb' that Gauri Pradhan fell in love with her now-husband Hiten Tejwani. The duo was cast as leads for the TV serial and their onscreen chemistry led to the brewing of romance between them. Their love story developed over time while working together and in 2004, the couple got married at the Sun-n-Sand Hotel in Pune.

In 2009, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani became parents to twins - a son and a daughter. After her children were born, Gauri Pradhan took a five-year break from television just until her kids turned 4. During this, she learned porcelain painting and became partners with her mentor Sangita Shetty Chowhan. She is one of the partners of the company called Colours On Fire, owned by Chowhan.

In 2010, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani opened a restro-bar named Barcode 053 (a franchise of Crepe Station Café) in Mumbai.

Gauri Pradhan now does supporting roles on television along with running her businesses. She was last seen in the TV serial 'Pashmina – Dhaage Mohabbat Ke'. It ran till March 2024 and also starred Hiten Tejwani.

