Meet actress, who became star with hit debut, was insulted on sets, quit films after flops; then one show revived career

Meet actress, who created controversy with her bold scenes in web series, has no hits in the last 5 years.

Many actresses who gained fame with debut movie, later quit films after flops. One such actress, who started her career with back-to-back hits, was once insulted by the director on sets and later quit films.

The actress we are talking about is the daughter of an Air Force Officer and has won beauty pageants before she became a star in Bollywood. The actress grabbed headlines for her bold scenes in web series. She is none other than Esha Gupta.

Esha Gupta spent most of her childhood in Dehradun, Hyderabad and Delhi. The actress completed her graduation in Mass Communication from the School of Communication, Manipal University, Manipal. Esha participated in Femina Miss India in 2007, where she won Miss Photogenic and came 3rd. She went on to compete in Miss India International.

The actress then made her Bollywood debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in Jannat 2 which emerged to be a hit. Her next film, Vikram Bhatt's Raaz 3D, also became a super-hit, making Esha Gupta a star. However, after this, her next 3 films Chakravyuh, Gori Tere Pyaar Mein, and Humshakals flopped miserably at the box office and her only hit after 2012 came with the movie Rustom, in 2016.

After 2016, the actress starred in several movies like Baashaho, Tutak Tutak Tutiya, Paltan, and One Day, but all of them turned out to be box office flops. The actress then quit films and tried her luck in the digital space. She made her OTT debut with the series REJCTX but her success on OTT came with her performance in Aashram. The actress grabbed headlines for her bold scenes in the series with Bobby Deol.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha Guopta once recalled being insulted on a movie set and how she stormed off the set after the director hurled abuses at her. She said, "He just said something in Hindi and I looked at him, and he is like, ‘You are late.’ I was very calm even then because generally, I am calm. I am like, ‘But I wasn’t late. I have been here before all of you, I was here before the shoot time. The outfit had an issue because it was a change, it’s not my fault.’ And he abused me again. That’s it, that was enough for me. The first abuse, I was still okay, it’s very Delhi lingo also.”

She added, "But the second time he said it, I told him the same thing back, what he said to me. I said, ‘You know what? You are this. Don’t ever talk to me like that or disrespect me.’ I literally said that, I walked out from there."

The actress now has a couple of films lined up. She will be soon making her comeback to the big screens. The actress has Mehul Atha's movie Desi Magic in the pipeline which also stars Ameesha Patel, Zayed Khan, and Sahil Shroff along with others in key roles. The actress will also be reportedly seen in Murder 4.

