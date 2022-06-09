'What kind of puja is this...': Aashram 3 star Esha Gupta shares shocking experience of meeting Godmen

MX Player/Instagram

Aashram 3, the popular crime drama headlined by Bobby Deol, recently started streaming and has been getting positive reviews from the audience and critics. Esha Gupta is the latest addition to the show and has joined the Prakash Jha directed web series as Sonia, the image builder of Bobby's conman turned Godman Baba Nirala.

The actress, whose sexy and hot photos on her social media often go viral, has now revealed in a recent interview about her shocking experience of meeting Godmen in real life. Talking to ETimes, Esha said that she believes in faith and religion, but doesn't believe in Godmen.

"I have met the latter in my life where they have said things like you give us certain money and we will do puja on your behalf and you don’t need to be present for the rituals too. I mean, what kind of puja is this where I can’t be a part of it too?", said the Jannat 2 actress while talking to the media portal.

In another interview with Indian Express, Esha revealed details about her first meeting with Bobby and said, "I also remember dancing to ‘Duniya haseenon ka mela’ (Bobby's superhit song from Gupt) at so many parties. When I met him the first time, he barely talked."

She continued, "But after we finished our scene, I told him about me dancing to his songs, and even did the step in front of him. He was laughing so much but I told him how it was a childhood dream to be working with him", and added that she is delighted that Bobby is finally getting the recognition for his talent, saying that it took people years to realise his acting potential.



Apart from Bobby and Esha, Aashram 3 also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Tushar Pandey, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, Tridha Choudhury, Anil Rastogi, and Sachin Shroff. On June 3, when the third season came out on MX Player, the show rechristened itself as Ek Badnaam Aashram and even released the teaser of its fourth season.