From Bobby Deol to Esha Gupta: Know whopping fee of Ashram 3 cast

The MX Original Web Series Ek Badnaam Ashraam 3 has recently streamed on June 3 directed by Prakash Jha
Bobby Deol starrer Ashraam 3 which was released on June 3 on MX Player is one of the most talked-about web shows currently. With the new addition of Esha Gupta and the cast of powerhouse talents such as Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Tridha Choudhury, the series promised to be a thrilling ride throughout. Now, with positive reviews pouring in, it seems like Praksh Jha delivered what he promised yet again!
The show spans around seven hours and offers high-end drama.
But do you know how much the cast of Ashraam 3 cast charge for the series? Let us tell you... (All Images: Instagram)
1. Tushar Pandey
The Chhichhore and Phantom actor is estimated to have drawn a salary between Rs 25 lakh – Rs 5 lakh for the role, according to Bollywoodlife.com.
2. Darshan Kumar
Actor Darshan Kumar who recently starred in the massive hit, The Kashmir Files reportedly charged around Rs 15-25 Lakh for his role in the web series.
3. Anupriya Goenka
Actress Anupriya Goenka has reportedly charged a fee ranging between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for her role in Aashram 3.
4. Chandan Roy Sanyal
Chandan Roy Sanyal reportedly charged between Rs 15 lakhs to Rs 25 lakhs for portraying Baba Nirala's aide and close friend Bhopa in the crime series.
5. Tridha Choudhury
Actress Tridha Choudhury aka Babita Mata has reportedly charged an amount of Rs 4 lakhs to Rs 10lakhs for her role.
6. Bobby Deol
Actor Bobby Deol has reportedly charged between Rs 1 crore - Rs 4 crore for portraying the role of Baba Nirala in Ek Badnaam Ashraam (Aashram 3).