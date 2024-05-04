Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Connaught Place, bomb squad called in

An unattended bag was discovered in N Block of Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday. Delhi Police reported that the bag was thoroughly checked and no suspicious items were found inside. The Delhi Fire Service received a call at 2.41 pm regarding an unclaimed bag.

Meanwhile, two fire tenders were immediately pressed into service. The local police cordoned off the area near N Block and the Bomb Detection Squad was also called.

According to PTI, the bag contained some clothes and it is suspected that somebody left the bag on the footpath. The police stated that the owner is yet to be traced.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off, and security measures were heightened. Police personnel are currently stationed at the site. Further details are yet to be disclosed as the investigation continues.

