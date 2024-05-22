Twitter
Automobile

Audi launches new limited edition Q7 Bold Edition SUV, priced at Rs 97.84 lakh

The top speed of the vehicle is 250 km/hr and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in a quick 5.6 seconds. It offers seven drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 22, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

German luxury car manufacturer Audi on Tuesday launched a new car — Q7, under its Bold Edition, in India at Rs 97,84,000 (ex-showroom).

With limited units available, the Audi Q7 comes available in four exterior colours — Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue & Samurai Grey.

“With the launch of this Bold Edition, we are offering our customers an even more exclusive variant packed with distinctive styling elements that amplify its road presence,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said in a statement.

“The Audi Q7 Special Edition is designed for those who want to make a powerful statement and discover the perfect synthesis of comfort, sophistication, and cutting-edge technology,” he added.

The Bold Edition boasts a gloss black grille, black Audi rings in the front and rear, black window surrounds, black ORVMs and black roof rails.

The new car comes powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which produces 340 hp (horsepower) and 500 Nm (Newton metre) torque.

The top speed of the vehicle is 250 km/hr and accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in a quick 5.6 seconds. It offers seven drive modes — Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road and Individual.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

