Aashram 3: Esha Gupta spills the beans on her hilarious first meeting with co-star Bobby Deol

Esha Gupta/Instagram

The popular crime drama Aashram 3, headlined by Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala, returns for its third season on June 3. Esha Gupta, known for sharing her bold and sexy photos on social media, is the latest actor to join the show as Sonia, who is hired to change the image of Bobby's character in the show.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi, recently opened up about working with the Love Hostel actor and even spilled the beans on her first meeting with Bobby in which she did the hook step of his popular track Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela in front of him.

Speaking to Indian Express, Esha said, "I have grown up watching Gupt, Badal, and that song in Kareeb. I think I wasn’t old enough to understand that it’s a crush, and I was also quite tomboyish but Bobby and Hrithik Roshan remind you of the days when you believed in love."

"I also remember dancing to ‘Duniya haseeon ka mela’ at so many parties. When I met him the first time, he barely talked. But after we finished our scene, I told him about me dancing to his songs, and even did the step in front of him. He was laughing so much but I told him how it was a childhood dream to be working with him", the actress added to the media portal.



READ | Aashram 3: Esha Gupta reveals she sent 20 messages a day to Prakash Jha for her role

She even said that she is delighted that Bobby is finally getting the recognition for his talent, saying that it took people years to realise his acting potential. Esha had earlier revealed in a separate interview that she had texted the show's director Prakash Jha 20 times a day to bag a role in the show.