Meet actress who was to be next superstar, was slapped by Rekha on set, then quit acting at peak of career, is now..

Many actors enter the film industry but take time to learn the tricks of the trade. It is especially difficult for those who start their film journey with a film co-starring a superstar. Something similar happened many years back when an actress was shooting for her first film and got such a reality check that she could not stop crying for hours.

We are talking about Aarti Chabria who entered the film world in 2001 with 'Lajja'. Apart from Aarti Chabria, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Chaudhary, Sonali Bendre, Jackie Shroff, Ajay Devgan, Danny, and Gulshan Grover were seen in the film.

While shooting the film, there was a scene when superstar Rekha had to slap Aarti Chabria many times. Reports state that when this scene was shot the actress went into deep shock as she could not digest the fact that she was slapped so many times and kept crying. Rekha and Rajkumar Santoshi then explained to her the concept behind the shot and that is when she finally felt okay.

Aarti Chabria worked in many films in her career. She starred in Nakul Kapoor in 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', Akshay Kumar in 'Awara Paagal Deewana', Govinda in 'Raja Bhaiya', and Salman Khan in 'Partner'.

But, despite all these successful films, Aarti Chabria could never become a leading actress. Soon, she distanced herself from the world of glitz and glamour.

Aarti Chabria is away from the film world now but still earns crores through her fashion and lifestyle videos on social media. Aarti Chabria is married to Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy since 2019. In March 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

