Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Shahid Kapoor is now a superstar of Indian cinema and has given many hit films since his debut. The actor charges Rs 40 crore for a film and has an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore.

Shahid Kapoor's film career got a new lease of life in the industry after the release of 'Kabir Singh'. In a way, he started his second innings with this film. The actor was seen in the film 'Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' released this year which was also well-liked by the audiences. Shahid Kapoor is doing back-to-back films, but in the first innings too, the actor gave many memorable films, one of which was 'Ishq Vishk'.

Shahid Kapoor made his debut in the film industry in 2003 with the film 'Ishq Vishk'. Amrita Rao was seen opposite him in this film. After this film was released, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao became a couple that everyone was excited to view onscreen. In the 2000s, the pair was much-liked by the audience.

Amrita and Shahid worked together in many films and their most successful film was Rajshri Production's 'Vivaah' which was released in 2006. This film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and the chemistry between Amrita and Shahid in the film was such that it created a stir in the theatres.

The sequel of Amrita and Shahid's film 'Ishq Vishk' is going to be released soon. Today, we will tell you an interesting trivia about the time when 'Ishq Vishk' was being shot.

Something happened between Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao on the sets of the 2003 film 'Ishq Vishk' that even the director of the film was stunned. There was a scene in the film where Amrita had to slap Shahid, but despite giving repeated shots, the director was not satisfied.

In such a situation, Shahid Kapoor's mother and actress Neelima Azeem, who was present on the set, had to intervene and convince Amrita to slap her son with conviction.

After being convinced and encouraged by Neelima Azeem, Amrita Rao gave such a powerful shot that everyone present there was stunned. She slapped Shahid Kapoor hard in a single take.

Despite knowing the scene beforehand, Amrita slapped Shahid in such a way that the actor got angry. In an old interview, Amrita Rao revealed that Shahid was fuming with anger after she slapped him but this worked out for the best as this was the exact reaction that the director wanted from him.

Shahid Kapoor is now a superstar of Indian cinema and has given many hit films since his debut. The actor charges Rs 40 crore for a film and has an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller 'Deva'.

READ | This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..