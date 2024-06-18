Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it to become a…

Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Viral video: Elephant calves sleep under ‘Z++ security’ as herd protectively stands guard

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT-JEE topper, went to IIT Bombay with AIR 1, got job with Rs 70 lakh salary, left it to become a…

Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

7 yoga poses for to improve lung capacity

8 deepest rivers of India

 7 animals that hunt elephants 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Meet star who has 116 dogs, bought Rs 45-crore luxurious property for them, once slept on footpath, now owns 40 houses

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..

Shahid Kapoor is now a superstar of Indian cinema and has given many hit films since his debut. The actor charges Rs 40 crore for a film and has an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Meet actor, son of a superstar, who worked in many hit films, once got angry after costar slapped him on set, is now..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shahid Kapoor's film career got a new lease of life in the industry after the release of 'Kabir Singh'. In a way, he started his second innings with this film. The actor was seen in the film 'Teri Baato Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' released this year which was also well-liked by the audiences. Shahid Kapoor is doing back-to-back films, but in the first innings too, the actor gave many memorable films, one of which was 'Ishq Vishk'.

Shahid Kapoor made his debut in the film industry in 2003 with the film 'Ishq Vishk'. Amrita Rao was seen opposite him in this film. After this film was released, Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao became a couple that everyone was excited to view onscreen. In the 2000s, the pair was much-liked by the audience. 

Amrita and Shahid worked together in many films and their most successful film was Rajshri Production's 'Vivaah' which was released in 2006. This film proved to be a blockbuster at the box office and the chemistry between Amrita and Shahid in the film was such that it created a stir in the theatres.

The sequel of Amrita and Shahid's film 'Ishq Vishk' is going to be released soon. Today, we will tell you an interesting trivia about the time when 'Ishq Vishk' was being shot. 

Something happened between Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao on the sets of the 2003 film 'Ishq Vishk' that even the director of the film was stunned. There was a scene in the film where Amrita had to slap Shahid, but despite giving repeated shots, the director was not satisfied.

In such a situation, Shahid Kapoor's mother and actress Neelima Azeem, who was present on the set, had to intervene and convince Amrita to slap her son with conviction.

After being convinced and encouraged by Neelima Azeem, Amrita Rao gave such a powerful shot that everyone present there was stunned. She slapped Shahid Kapoor hard in a single take.

Despite knowing the scene beforehand, Amrita slapped Shahid in such a way that the actor got angry. In an old interview, Amrita Rao revealed that Shahid was fuming with anger after she slapped him but this worked out for the best as this was the exact reaction that the director wanted from him.

Shahid Kapoor is now a superstar of Indian cinema and has given many hit films since his debut. The actor charges Rs 40 crore for a film and has an estimated net worth of Rs 300 crore. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen as a cop in Rosshan Andrrews' action thriller 'Deva'.

READ | This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

BJP to stage protests across Karnataka against fuel price hike today

Meet man who runs Rs 49585 crore company, earns Rs 7.21 crore annual salary, is CEO of Ratan Tata's...

Centre's strict warning to its employees on tardiness, suggests live location detection system for...

Avika Gor recalls being sexually harassed by bodyguard in Kazakhstan: ‘If I had the courage…’

'We would be happy to run a tutorial': Rajeev Chandrasekhar counters Elon Musk on EVM criticism

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement