This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

Be it Dilip Kumar's films 'Paigham', 'Devdas' or Raj Kapoor's 'Jagte Raho', the actor who proved his acting prowess in all these films was Motilal Rajvansh, who died in June 1965. Motilal worked in Hindi films for about three decades. During this period, he worked in about 60 films and gained much popularity by playing the character of Chunni Babu in the 1955 film 'Devdas'.

For his excellent skills, he was called the first natural actor in Hindi films. Motilal, a native of Shimla, moved to Mumbai (then Bombay), in later years to join the Navy, however, fate brought him to films. He played the role of an untouchable in the 1940 film 'Achhut', for which he received praise from Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Motilal Rajvansh always remained in the news because of his style and personal life. He belonged to a very rich family, but in the end, due to some of his mistakes, he died penniless.

Talking about his personal life, Motilal Rajvansh's love story with the legendary actress of his time, Shobhana Samarth, was quite famous.

Let us tell you that Motilal Rajvansh was born in December 1910 in Shimla. His father was a well-known educationist who died when Motilal was only one year old. Motilal was brought up by his uncle, who was a well-known surgeon in Uttar Pradesh.

After completing college, Motilal came to Bombay. He wanted to join the Navy, but at the last moment, he fell so ill that he could not take the test.

One day when he went to see the shooting of a film in Sagar Studio in Bombay, the film's director KP Ghosh was impressed by Motilal's personality.

KP Ghosh offered Motilal a film. In 1934 (aged 24), he was offered the hero's role in 'Shaher Ka Jadoo' (1934). This kickstarted Motilal's film career.

Around 1940, Motilal started experimenting with his characters. While other actors were choosing roles with a romantic image, Motilal started choosing bold roles which other actors were hesitant to do.

Motilal surprised everyone by playing the role of an untouchable in the 1940 film 'Achhut'. Motilal did such a great job in this film giving a social message that he was appreciated by Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel. After this film, Motilal's name started being included in the list of big actors in the film industry.

Motilal's career reached new heights with Dilip Kumar starrer 'Devdas' released in 1955. In this film, he played the role of Chunni Babu, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Motilal did not enter the film industry to earn money. He belonged to a rich family, so he had no dearth of money. His lifestyle was also a testimony to this. Motilal liked to mingle with high-class society.

He was famous in the entire film industry for his carefree nature. Motilal, who always looked top-notch in suits and boots, was also very fond of wearing hats. Motilal was also very fond of driving cars at high speed, horse riding, and playing cricket.

Many actresses were also impressed by Motilal's carefree lifestyle, but only two actresses in the entire film industry were able to win Motilal's heart. These were Shobhana Samarth and Nadira. Motilal was in a relationship with Nadira, but they did not marry and then broke up. After breaking up with Nadira, Motilal fell in love with Shobhana Samarth.

Shobhana was married to director and cinematographer Kumarsen Samarth. They had three daughters, Nutan, Tanuja, and Chatura, and a son, Jaideep. The couple parted amicably after which Shobhana became linked to Motilal Rajvansh.

Motilal lived most of his life in luxury, but he was troubled in his final days. His addiction to alcohol and gambling ruined him. He also bet a lot of money on horse racing and lost it.

Due to excessive drinking, Motilal's health started deteriorating around 1960, due to which he reduced working in films. In an interview, Motilal himself revealed that he had suffered three heart attacks.

During this time, instead of acting in films, Motilal turned to script writing, direction, and production. He wrote, produced, and directed the film 'Chhoti Chhoti Baatein', but he died before its release.

He was given two National Awards posthumously for this film. In 1965, Motilal also worked in a Bhojpuri film named 'Solah Singar Kare Dulhaniya'. This film was released just before his death. Motilal died on June 17, 1965.

