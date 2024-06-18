Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet star who has 116 dogs, bought Rs 45-crore luxurious property for them, once slept on footpath, now owns 40 houses

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

Apple launching ‘installment loans’ service, to shut down the option of…

Meet man who lacked basic amenities in childhood, grew up to be richest IITian, now lives in US, his net worth is Rs...

This actor did films to repay father's loans, became superstar with one film, quit Bollywood at peak when wife said...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet star who has 116 dogs, bought Rs 45-crore luxurious property for them, once slept on footpath, now owns 40 houses

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

Meet man who lacked basic amenities in childhood, grew up to be richest IITian, now lives in US, his net worth is Rs...

 7 animals that hunt elephants 

AI imagines snowfall in Goa

Mughal kings with Hindu mothers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet star who has 116 dogs, bought Rs 45-crore luxurious property for them, once slept on footpath, now owns 40 houses

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..

Motilal's career reached new heights with Dilip Kumar starrer 'Devdas' released in 1955. In this film, he played the role of Chunni Babu, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 11:37 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

This superstar wanted to join Navy but became actor, was praised by Gandhi, got addicted to alcohol, gambling, died..
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Be it Dilip Kumar's films 'Paigham', 'Devdas' or Raj Kapoor's 'Jagte Raho', the actor who proved his acting prowess in all these films was Motilal Rajvansh, who died in June 1965. Motilal worked in Hindi films for about three decades. During this period, he worked in about 60 films and gained much popularity by playing the character of Chunni Babu in the 1955 film 'Devdas'.

For his excellent skills, he was called the first natural actor in Hindi films. Motilal, a native of Shimla, moved to Mumbai (then Bombay), in later years to join the Navy, however, fate brought him to films. He played the role of an untouchable in the 1940 film 'Achhut', for which he received praise from Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Motilal Rajvansh always remained in the news because of his style and personal life. He belonged to a very rich family, but in the end, due to some of his mistakes, he died penniless.

Talking about his personal life, Motilal Rajvansh's love story with the legendary actress of his time, Shobhana Samarth, was quite famous. 

Let us tell you that Motilal Rajvansh was born in December 1910 in Shimla. His father was a well-known educationist who died when Motilal was only one year old. Motilal was brought up by his uncle, who was a well-known surgeon in Uttar Pradesh.

After completing college, Motilal came to Bombay. He wanted to join the Navy, but at the last moment, he fell so ill that he could not take the test.

One day when he went to see the shooting of a film in Sagar Studio in Bombay, the film's director KP Ghosh was impressed by Motilal's personality.

KP Ghosh offered Motilal a film. In 1934 (aged 24), he was offered the hero's role in 'Shaher Ka Jadoo' (1934). This kickstarted Motilal's film career. 

Around 1940, Motilal started experimenting with his characters. While other actors were choosing roles with a romantic image, Motilal started choosing bold roles which other actors were hesitant to do.

Motilal surprised everyone by playing the role of an untouchable in the 1940 film 'Achhut'. Motilal did such a great job in this film giving a social message that he was appreciated by Mahatma Gandhi and Vallabhbhai Patel. After this film, Motilal's name started being included in the list of big actors in the film industry.

Motilal's career reached new heights with Dilip Kumar starrer 'Devdas' released in 1955. In this film, he played the role of Chunni Babu, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Motilal did not enter the film industry to earn money. He belonged to a rich family, so he had no dearth of money. His lifestyle was also a testimony to this. Motilal liked to mingle with high-class society.

He was famous in the entire film industry for his carefree nature. Motilal, who always looked top-notch in suits and boots, was also very fond of wearing hats. Motilal was also very fond of driving cars at high speed, horse riding, and playing cricket.

Many actresses were also impressed by Motilal's carefree lifestyle, but only two actresses in the entire film industry were able to win Motilal's heart. These were Shobhana Samarth and Nadira. Motilal was in a relationship with Nadira, but they did not marry and then broke up. After breaking up with Nadira, Motilal fell in love with Shobhana Samarth.

Shobhana was married to director and cinematographer Kumarsen Samarth. They had three daughters, Nutan, Tanuja, and Chatura, and a son, Jaideep. The couple parted amicably after which Shobhana became linked to Motilal Rajvansh.

Motilal lived most of his life in luxury, but he was troubled in his final days. His addiction to alcohol and gambling ruined him. He also bet a lot of money on horse racing and lost it.

Due to excessive drinking, Motilal's health started deteriorating around 1960, due to which he reduced working in films. In an interview, Motilal himself revealed that he had suffered three heart attacks.

During this time, instead of acting in films, Motilal turned to script writing, direction, and production. He wrote, produced, and directed the film 'Chhoti Chhoti Baatein', but he died before its release.

He was given two National Awards posthumously for this film. In 1965, Motilal also worked in a Bhojpuri film named 'Solah Singar Kare Dulhaniya'. This film was released just before his death. Motilal died on June 17, 1965.

READ | Meet man, Mumbai University alumnus, who helps run Rs 1406 crore company, is married to a superstar, his wife is..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Section 144 imposed in Noida, Greater Noida till June 19 due to...

Meet Indian genius who cracked IIT JEE, NEET at 17 in first attempt, is class 12 topper, he wants to become..

Tiny but mighty: Buffalo calf fearlessly charges elephant to defend mom, viral video

Best PCT For SARMs and Cycles To Keep Gains Revealed – Complete PCT After SARMs Guide

Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues Orange alert for three days amid heatwave; check full forecast

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement