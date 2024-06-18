Meet actor who owns Rs 100 crore home, 10 luxury cars, earns Rs 27 lakh daily, his last film earned Rs..

Before making a fierce entry in Bollywood with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai', Hrithik Roshan, son of Rakesh Roshan, appeared as a child artist in many films. He worked with Rajinikanth and Sridevi in the film 'Bhagwaan Dada' in 1986.

Hrithik Roshan has worked in only 7 films in the last 10 years. Out of these, only 3 films have been able to earn well at the box office. His latest film 'Fighter' was released in January this year and earned Rs 337 crore worldwide. His last release before 'Fighter', 'Vikram Vedha' had failed at the box office. Despite this, Hrithik Roshan is considered to be a superstar of the film industry. There has also been a surprising increase in his net worth despite him not doing as many films.

10 years back, Hrithik Roshan's net worth was Rs 85 crore but it now stands at a staggering Rs 3130 crore. Hrithik Roshan made his Bollywood debut in the year 2000 with 'Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai' and since then, has climbed the ladder to success relatively swiftly.

Hrithik Roshan also worked as an assistant director in a total of 4 films including 'Khudgarz', 'Koyla', 'Karan Arjun', and 'King Uncle'.

Hrithik Roshan, today, is one of the richest actors in India and reportedly earns Rs 27 lakh every day. He charges Rs 75-100 crore for one film and his annual income is said to be around Rs 260 crore.

Apart from films, Hrithik Roshan earns well through brand endorsements for which he charges Rs 10-12 crores. He charges Rs 4-5 crore for each of the sponsored social media posts and also has his sportswear clothing brand HRX which is valued at over Rs 200 crores.

Hrithik Roshan also has a collection of luxurious bungalows and cars in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan has a sea-facing apartment in the city's Juhu area, which is worth more than Rs 100 crore. He has another flat in the city and a farmhouse in Lonavala as well.

Hrithik Roshan is also the proud owner of many luxurious cars including the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, MINI Cooper, and Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, among others.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will next lead the sequel 'War 2' set in the YRF Spy Universe.

