NEET UG 2024 row: 'Grace marks cancelled for 1,563 students, retest on June 23,' Centre to SC

India's highest paid composer charges Rs 10 crore per film, is only 33; not Rahman, Pritam, Keeravani, Vishal-Shekhar

Kangana Ranaut says working in film industry is easier than politics, calls it 'harsh life': 'Just like doctors...'

G7 Summit: PM Modi heads to Italy on first foreign visit in 3rd term, know what's in store for India

India's highest paid composer charges Rs 10 crore per film, is only 33; not Rahman, Pritam, Keeravani, Vishal-Shekhar

Kangana Ranaut says working in film industry is easier than politics, calls it 'harsh life': 'Just like doctors...'

9 times Disha Patani proved she can look hot even in saree

When Aurangzeb's daughter fell in love with Chhatrapati Shivaji

8 most stunning pictures from James Webb Telescope

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

India's highest paid composer charges Rs 10 crore per film, is only 33; not Rahman, Pritam, Keeravani, Vishal-Shekhar

Kangana Ranaut says working in film industry is easier than politics, calls it 'harsh life': 'Just like doctors...'

Kangana Ranaut says working in film industry is easier than politics, calls it 'harsh life': 'Just like doctors...'

Kangana Ranaut talks about how work is easier in films than politics.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 11:03 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Kangana Ranaut (Image: Instagram)
After impressing the fans with her acting chops and delivering hits in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is now embracing her political journey. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on how work in films is easier than that in politics. 

In a conversation with The Himachali Podcast, the actor-turned-politician, Kangana Ranaut, recalled getting offers to join politics after her movie Gangster and said in Hindi, "This is not the first time I was approached to join politics. I have received several other offers in the past. After my debut Gangster, I was offered a ticket. My great-grandfather was an MLA for at least three terms. So when you belong to such a family, and taste some success, the local leaders approach you. It is very common. In fact, my father had also received an offer. My sister was offered to join politics after she survived an acid attack. So for us, it is not a big deal for us to get political offers…If I wasn’t interested in this, I didn’t really have to go through so much trouble.”

She further added how work in films is easier than that in Politics and said, "I am a person who goes with passion. Even in the film industry, I am an actor, writer, director, and producer. Here in my political career, if I have to engage myself with the people here, I will go ahead with it. There is no compulsion. However, I won’t deny that the work in the film industry is comparatively easier than in politics. The latter takes a lot of effort. This is a harsh life, just like doctors, where only troubled people come to see you. When you go to watch a film, you are very relaxed. But, politics is not like that.”

Kangana contested elections as a BJP candidate and won in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,755 votes against her Congress rival, Vikramaditya Singh. She recently grabbed headlines when she was slapped by a CISF officer at the Chandigarh airport a day after her win while returning home. She also released a video after the incident, assuring her followers that she was safe and unharmed and the CISF personnel was immediately suspended. The actress will be next seen in her self-directorial Emergency wherein she will be essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

