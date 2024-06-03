This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

The 2014 film Kick was a special one for many involved in it. The lead star Salman Khan had his biggest hit till then with the film. The female lead Jacqueline Fernandez got a second wind to her career after the film succeeded. And even Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda found themselves more in demand in the mainstream due to it. But it was most special for the film’s debutant director Sajid Nadiadwala, and not simply because it was his maiden foray as a director, but also because it contained a tribute to his late wife.

The Rs 1.5-crore tribute to Divya Bharti

One particular sequence in Kick involved Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in a pub in Europe with Salman merrily dancing with other patrons to the tune of a Bollywood song. Nadiadwala decided that he wanted a tribute to his late wife Divya Bharti, who had passed away in 1993 at the age of 19. So, he purchased the rights of her chartbuster Saat Samundar Paar from T-Series for a whopping Rs 1.5 crore. In the end, he used that song as the one playing in the pub as Salman danced to it. “I wanted that song Saat Samundar in Kick. There are many memories attached to it. The song makes Kick all the more special,” Nadiadwala had said back in 2014.

Divya Bharti and the story behind Saat Samundar Paar

Divya Bharti had a brief acting career of just four years but in this short time, she was able to establish herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. Her Hindi film debut was with the 1992 film Vishwatma, which also starred Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Chunky Pandey, Sonam, and Jyostna Singh. Saat Samundar Paar, composed by Viju Shah and sung by Sadhana Sargam, was picturised on Divya, and became the number one song that year. It also helped Divya attain huge popularity with just her first film. Divya worked in a dozen more films over the next twelve months until her sudden death after falling off her balcony in April 1993. She was 19. Her last film was Shatranj, which released posthumously.

