Farida Jalal recalls being third wheel to Big B, Jaya Bachchan, witnessing their fights: 'Woh roti thi aur Amit ji...'

Farida Jalal recalls being third wheel to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan during their courtship.

Farida Jalal recently impressed everyone with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut show Heeramandi. The actress in a recent interview recalled how she used to be a third wheel to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan during their courtship and narrated a sweet anecdote.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Farida Jalal opened up on how she used to be 'kebab mein haddi' between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and said, "Mai Pali Hill mein rehti thi aur Amitji Juhu mein. Unki shaadi hone wali thi hui nahi thi. Dono mein courtship chal raha tha aur jhagde jaise couple ke hote hai aapas mein waise hote the. Amitji raat ke waqt khud gaadi chalate the aur Jaya bagal mein baithti aur main peeche. Mai unko bolti mujhe ‘Kebab mein haddi banake kyu late ho aaplog'. (I used to stay in Pali Hill and Amitabh resided in Juhu. They were not married at that time. They were in a courtship period and used to fight as every couple does. Amitji used to drive, Jaya sat beside him and I would be in the backseat. I used to tell them, ‘I feel like I am the third wheel but they insisted me to join them')."

She further recalled how they used to fight a lot during their courtship and said, "I was someone who used to go to bed early but they would still call me. And they kept on fighting and I witnessed it. Jaya roti thi, woh manate the (Jaya used to cry and he used to pacify her.) I used to love those moments. My friendship with Jaya goes a long way. I lovingly called her Jiya. While returning from those coffee dates, they used to talk about films. They then dropped me off and went home. All I can say is they are lovely people. They called me and Gulzar saab to their wedding. No one else from the industry was there."

Meanwhile, Farida Jalal made a comeback after 4 years. She was last seen in a small appearance in Jawaani Jaaneman. Heermandi received mixed responses from the audience, however, the series has now been renewed for a second season. The show also starred Taha Shah Badussha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sonakshi Sinha in key roles. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in key roles. Big B is set to play the role of Ashwatthama in the movie which is set to release in theatres on June 27.

