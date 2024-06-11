Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who made Himachal Pradesh famous for apples, American who converted to Hinduism became freedom fighter

Meet brothers who started business with Rs 5000 after schooling, built Rs 12000 crore company, own India's largest...

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

UGC says Indian universities can offer admission twice a year starting from...

'No games under guise of…': Chandrababu Naidu announces new capital of Andhra Pradesh before swearing-in as CM, check

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jitendra Kumar reacts to reports of being highest paid actor in Panchayat 3: 'Nothing good comes out of...'

Meet man who made Himachal Pradesh famous for apples, American who converted to Hinduism became freedom fighter

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

9 times Hollywood actresses rocked Indian outfits

6 easy tips to protect eyes in summer

Lowest targets successfully defended in T20 World Cups

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Reasi Bus Terrorist Attack: How It Happened And Who Is Behind It?

RSS Chief's Big Statement On Manipur Violence, Says Need To Resolve It On Priority

Jitendra Kumar reacts to reports of being highest paid actor in Panchayat 3: 'Nothing good comes out of...'

India's most expensive film faced several delays, producer was arrested, two crew members died, still movie earned...

Meet star, who ran away from home for acting, gave first Rs 1000 crore film; not Shah Rukh, Ram Charan or Aamir

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'

Farida Jalal revealed that she is not in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as they have changed their numbers and now their managers answer their calls.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 11, 2024, 03:24 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Farida Jalal, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, was asked about her films in which she played Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's on-screen mother. While talking about them, the actress revealed that she is not in touch with superstars. 

While speaking to India Today, on being asked if she is in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, she revealed, “No, I am not. How do I get to him, tell me? (even) Salman, how do I get to them? You know, they have changed their mobiles or whatever. The number I have of Shah Rukh… I had a shoulder surgery done and he has done many. So, those days I went to his doctor also. He called (me) out of the blue, so sweet na?”

She then shared how Shah Rukh Khan comforted her and advised her to be patient after her shoulder surgery. She recalled what Shah Rukh told her, and said, "Farida ji, I have to tell you, yeh jo shoulder surgery hai na… don’t get impatient. It’s going to take lots of time to get back that movement’. I was very worried why I was not able to lift my arm up. He phoned me, I felt so good when he called. He said, ‘Farida ji, just don’t worry, this takes time. After a year, you’ll be able to lift your arm well. But it takes time, so don’t lose patience”.

She further mentioned, "But now, when I try calling him on that number, because I loved his success, his films, I want to tell him, ‘Bachcha, very good, I am very happy for you,’ but there is nobody on that line. If his secretary is not kind to you then what do you do? I have to go through somebody as I don’t have his number. So, Shah Rukh should think about this. When people want to talk to you what do they do? People like me. Salman also, I used to have his number we used to talk to each other so often, now he must have changed his number, what do I do?"

Farida, aged 75, portrayed Shah Rukh Khan's mother in movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She also appeared alongside Salman Khan in films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among others.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who founded Rs 2300 crore liquor firm, supplies to over 80 countries, his net worth is…

Ahmedabad to Mumbai journey to get faster, Vande Bharat to cut time by...

PM Modi's big plans for central government employees under NPS, may offer 50%…

Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spotted on coffee date ahead of India vs Pak T20 World Cup match

Watch: Neha Kakkar gives befitting reply to trolls, calls Tony Kakkar 'supreme talent', says 'will change my name if...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement