Farida Jalal says she tried calling Shah Rukh Khan but his secretary was not kind: 'I want to tell him...'

Farida Jalal revealed that she is not in touch with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as they have changed their numbers and now their managers answer their calls.

Farida Jalal, who recently appeared in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, was asked about her films in which she played Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's on-screen mother. While talking about them, the actress revealed that she is not in touch with superstars.

While speaking to India Today, on being asked if she is in touch with Shah Rukh Khan, she revealed, “No, I am not. How do I get to him, tell me? (even) Salman, how do I get to them? You know, they have changed their mobiles or whatever. The number I have of Shah Rukh… I had a shoulder surgery done and he has done many. So, those days I went to his doctor also. He called (me) out of the blue, so sweet na?”

She then shared how Shah Rukh Khan comforted her and advised her to be patient after her shoulder surgery. She recalled what Shah Rukh told her, and said, "Farida ji, I have to tell you, yeh jo shoulder surgery hai na… don’t get impatient. It’s going to take lots of time to get back that movement’. I was very worried why I was not able to lift my arm up. He phoned me, I felt so good when he called. He said, ‘Farida ji, just don’t worry, this takes time. After a year, you’ll be able to lift your arm well. But it takes time, so don’t lose patience”.

She further mentioned, "But now, when I try calling him on that number, because I loved his success, his films, I want to tell him, ‘Bachcha, very good, I am very happy for you,’ but there is nobody on that line. If his secretary is not kind to you then what do you do? I have to go through somebody as I don’t have his number. So, Shah Rukh should think about this. When people want to talk to you what do they do? People like me. Salman also, I used to have his number we used to talk to each other so often, now he must have changed his number, what do I do?"

Farida, aged 75, portrayed Shah Rukh Khan's mother in movies such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She also appeared alongside Salman Khan in films like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, among others.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.