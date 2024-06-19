Twitter
Bollywood

Deepika Padukone says 'I'm hungry', shows off baby bump in Kalki 2898 AD event, fans call her 'prettiest mumma'

Deepika Padukone attended Kalki 2898 AD in Mumbai, and her OOTD became the highlight of the event.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Days ahead of Kalki 2898 AD grand release, the star cast of Nag Ashwin's film attended a press meet in Mumbai. The grand event was graced by Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. However, Deepika stole the limelight of the evening. 

For the event, Deepika wore a black gown, showing off her baby bump. The actress shared images on Instagram where she is seen wearing a stunning slit black gown, proudly displaying her adorable baby bump. Her appearance, eagerly anticipated, is sure to become the talk of the town, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising her for confidently and gracefully owning the look. Deepika shared the photos on her Instagram, with the caption, "Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!"

Soon after Deepika shared the photos, it went viral in no time. In two hours, the post got over 1.7 million likes. Several netizens and Deepika's colleagues also commented on her look. Alia Bhatt wrote, "Gorge" with heart emojis. Karan Singh Grover also dropped hearts emojis. A fan wrote, "You are adorable. So pretty, Mommy to be." Another fan wrote, "Happiness rarely keeps company with an empty stomach,your body is scared & it’s building an entire human being." A netizen wrote, "Oh god! All hearts." 

On June 10, the theatrical trailer of Kalki 2898 AD was dropped, and it left fans thrilled for the mega sci-fi adventure. In the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Ashwatthama, is seen going to any lengths to save Deepika Padukone and her to-be born child, who is believed to be the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Prabhas plays Bhairava, a bounty hunter hired to  Saswata Chatterjee's villainous character to capture Deepika. 

The epic battle between Amitabh and Prabhas is the main focus of the trailer, which merges Indian mythology with the dystopian world set in 2898 AD. The VFX-heavy trailer also features Disha Patani and Prabhas' futuristic vehicle named Bujji, which is being promoted as the fifth hero in the film. Kalki 2898 AD will be released in the cinemas on June 27. 

