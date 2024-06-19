Meet TV star who started career with Aamir Khan, bank refused to give her loan, now she earns crores, net worth is...

This actress has been active in television for two decades, and there was a phase in her life when her home loan application was rejected by the bank.

It's said that actors have to prove themselves at every point in time, and this is quite relevant to Sumona Chakravarti. Yes, the first image of Sumona that flashes, is of Kapil Sharma's on-screen wife from The Kapil Sharma Show, and Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma. However, Sumona has been in the career for 20 years, and there's much more than just these two shows.

Sumona Chakrvarti started her career with...

Sumona made her first on-screen appearance at 11. Sumona faced the camera for the first time in Aamir Khan's Mann, and she was just 11 years old. In the next few years, she did quite a few television shows like Kasamh Se, Detective Doll, Kasturi, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, and Sapno Se Bhare Naina.

Sumona Chakravarti's breakthrough show was

In 2011, Sumona was seen in Ekta Kapoor's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain (BALH). Sumona played Natasha Amarnath Kapoor, and the show became a breakthrough for Sumona. The Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor show ran for three years and paved the way for her.

Sumona and Kapil Sharma's professional partnership

With Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sumona also participated in Kahani Comedy Circus Ki with Kapil Sharma. They won the season, and successfully marked their professional partnership that went on with Comedy Knights with Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show.

When Sumona's home loan application was rejected by banks

In an interview with Indian Express, Sumona said that her biggest achievement was buying her own house. Recalling the phase, when she not getting a home loan from banks, she said, "I still remember how the bank guys were reluctant to give me a loan because I had no fixed monthly salary. Somebody with a monthly salary of Rs 20,000 is a safer bet for a bank, than an actor, since it’s a high risk.”

Sumona is now the richest contestant in...

Currently, Sumona is in Romania, shooting for Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As per the information from several media reports, Sumona is the richest contestant, beating Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shinde, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Gashmeer Mahajani. Reportedly Sumona has a net worth of approximately Rs 91 crores.