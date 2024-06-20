‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone flaunted her baby bump at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai on Wednesday, also speaking about playing a pregnant woman in the film

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the Kalki 2898 AD event that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Piku actress looked stunning in an all-black dress that highlighted her baby bump. The event was hosted by Prabhas' friend Rana Daggubati. During the event, host Rana introduced Deepika and jokingly asked if she was still in her character.

Deepika laughed and replied, "The movie went on for about three years. So I was like, why not? Just three months more." When asked about her experience working in Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika said, "It was an incredible experience, a great learning experience. We went through different phases, discovering what the film was about."

For the unversed, Deepika plays a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 - AD. In the trailer, Deepika can be seen carrying a child in her womb who will bring a nemesis for the evil forces in the film. The actress was joined by co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan on the stage. Amitabh was seen dressed in an all-black outfit as he rocked a striped jacket Prabhas looked dapper in a black shirt. Kamal Haasan wore a beige-coloured jacket.

Earlier in the day, Deepika had shared pictures of her baby bump on social media, leaving fans in awe. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery. One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked. She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD on Monday, unveiled 'Bhairava Anthem' from the film. The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits.

Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well. Sharing teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas." Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas's character Bhairava in the film.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 27.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.