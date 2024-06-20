Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Fugitive Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth to get married, know what Junior Mallya does, how much is his wealth?

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Viral video: Jodhpur man mounts 'mini shower' on scooter to beat the heat, internet reacts

Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED officials for 5 hours in connection with multi-crore ration scam

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

Fugitive Vijay Mallya's son Siddharth to get married, know what Junior Mallya does, how much is his wealth?

This actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Suriya, Prabhas, Amitabh

10 breathtaking images of Crab Nebula shared by NASA

10 most dangerous trees

8 effective home remedies to lighten dark underarms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet actress once bigger than Priyanka, Katrina, Deepika; then got no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Rituparna Sengupta questioned by ED officials for 5 hours in connection with multi-crore ration scam

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone flaunted her baby bump at the Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event in Mumbai on Wednesday, also speaking about playing a pregnant woman in the film

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 07:07 AM IST

‘Just three months more’: Deepika Padukone opens up on pregnancy, 'incredible experience' of working in Kalki 2898 AD
Deepika Padukone at the Kalki 2898 AD event (Image: Viral Bhayani)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at the Kalki 2898 AD event that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Piku actress looked stunning in an all-black dress that highlighted her baby bump. The event was hosted by Prabhas' friend Rana Daggubati. During the event, host Rana introduced Deepika and jokingly asked if she was still in her character.

Deepika laughed and replied, "The movie went on for about three years. So I was like, why not? Just three months more." When asked about her experience working in Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika said, "It was an incredible experience, a great learning experience. We went through different phases, discovering what the film was about."

For the unversed, Deepika plays a pregnant woman in Kalki 2898 - AD. In the trailer, Deepika can be seen carrying a child in her womb who will bring a nemesis for the evil forces in the film. The actress was joined by co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan on the stage. Amitabh was seen dressed in an all-black outfit as he rocked a striped jacket Prabhas looked dapper in a black shirt. Kamal Haasan wore a beige-coloured jacket.

Earlier in the day, Deepika had shared pictures of her baby bump on social media, leaving fans in awe. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Deepika dropped a series of blurry, monochrome pictures, showcasing her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. She completed the look with high heels and jewellery. One of the pictures shows her holding her bump, her hair styled in a messy ponytail, and laughing as she's clicked. She captioned the photos, "Okay enough...Now I'm hungry!"

Meanwhile, talking about the film, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD on Monday, unveiled 'Bhairava Anthem' from the film. The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits.

Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well. Sharing teaser of the song, Diljit on Sunday took to Instagram and wrote, "Bhairva Anthem Coming Soon PANJAB X SOUTH Panjabi Aa Gaye OYE.. Darling @actorprabhas." Sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Vijaynarain, with lyrics penned by Kumaar and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, the track is a perfect description of Prabhas's character Bhairava in the film.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Directed by Nag Ashwin, this post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The film is set to hit the theatres on June 27.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Charan reveals why he didn't come out of house for one week after RRR's success: 'The good or bad part about me...'

Over 500 Hajj pilgrims die amid scorching heat in Mecca, temperatures cross 50 degree celsius: Report

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG

Shraddha Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Rahul Mody with mushy post on Instagram: 'Dil rakhle...'

Avenix Fzco Launches Fexobot, An Advanced EA for Gold Trading

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement