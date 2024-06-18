Twitter
Alka Yagnik pens emotional note after being diagnosed with rare hearing disorder: 'I suddenly felt I was...'

Alka Yagnik pens an emotional note as she shares shocking news about being diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder.

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 01:43 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Alka Yagnik pens emotional note after being diagnosed with rare hearing disorder: 'I suddenly felt I was...'
Alka Yagnik rare hearing disorder
Legendary singer Alka Yagnik, who is known for her hit tracks like Agar Tum Saath Ho, Chaand Chupa Badal Mein, Udja Kale Kawan, Oodhni, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein and more, recently shared shocking news with her fans. The singer revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder. 

On Tuesday, Alka Yagnik took to her Instagram and sharing her photo the singer revealed that she stopped hearing anything after walking out of a flight. She wrote “To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I'm missing in action.”

Shedding light on the diagnosis, Alka Yagnik added, “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware. As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers.”

Alka Yagnik concluded her note with a message for her fans and industry colleagues. She said, “For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour…”

The singer's industry friends expressed concern over the actress's Instagram post. Actress Ila Arun wrote, “So sorry to hear this Dearest Alka I saw your picture and reacted, but then I read, it's heartbreaking, But with blessings. And today's Best Doctors you will be fine and soon we will be hearing your sweet voice Love you always take care.” Sonu Nigam said, “I knew something was not right.. I'll see you when I get back..God speed your recovery.” Her fans also wished her a speedy recovery.

 

