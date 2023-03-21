Search icon
Meet Alka Yagnik's daughter Syesha Kapoor, carbon copy of her mom, check her profession

The one thing Syesha always gets complimented for, in her photos, is how she looks like a carbon copy of her mom Alka Yagnik.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

Meet Alka Yagnik's daughter Syesha Kapoor, carbon copy of her mom, check her profession
Photo via Syesha Kapoor Instagram

Alka Yagnik is one of the most popular singers in Bollywood. Much is known about Alka Yagnik's professional life, but not many things are at the forefront when it comes to the singer's personal life. For the unversed, Alka Yagnik is married to businessman Neeraj Kapoor since February 1989.  The couple, after a year of their marriage, welcomed a baby girl named Syesh Kapoor. 

Syesha Kapoor is married now and stays away from the limelight, however, she often shares her photos on Instagram. The one thing Syesha always gets complimented for, in her photos, is how she looks like a carbon copy of her mom Alka Yagnik. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Check out some of Syesha Kapoor's photos here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Syesha Kapoor is highly qualified and has completed her college at the London School of Marketing and Les Roches International School of Hotel Management in Marbella, Spain. She has done MBA in Marketing for Hospitality. 

Syesha Kapoor is the owner of Boveda Bistro in Mumbai. In an interview, speaking about her restaurant, Syesha had earlier said, " I think it’s a place that you can dine at any time. It’s innovating food, yet comfortable. The best part is the All Day Breakfast. It will have quick bites and some delicious small meals – The kind of food that people crave."

Syesha Kapoor lives with her husband in Mumbai and is fond of travelling, reading, and cooking, among other things. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For those who are unaware, Syesha Kapoor is married to Amit Desai. The couple tied the knot in 2018. The photos from the ceremony had gone viral at the time. 

Rahul Vaidya and Syesha Kapoor were rumoured to have dated each other for a while in 2017. The couple was often spotted eating out together at Boveda Bistro, Syesha's restaurant.

