DNA TV Show: Will Modi govt review Agnipath scheme following Army survey?

Under the Agnipath scheme launched in June 2022, 60000 Agniveers have been recruited so far.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

The opposition raised the issue of Agnipath scheme with full force in the Lok Sabha elections. After the formation of the Modi government, its allies also demanded changes in the Agnipath scheme. BJP also promised to review the scheme in its manifesto. Now the news is that the government has also agreed to review this scheme and make some major changes to it.

For this, the government had formed a panel of secretaries from 10 ministries, which had to give suggestions to make this scheme more attractive for the youth. According to sources, a detailed presentation can be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 17 or 18 June. The Army has also conducted an internal survey regarding the Agnipath scheme. The survey report can also be given to the government soon.

Now the first question is, why is there a need to change the Agnipath scheme? According to sources, three major reasons for this came out in the internal survey of the Army. First, a lack of seriousness towards duty was seen in soldiers recruited under the Agnipath scheme. Due to this, there was a lack of mutual harmony and brotherhood.

Secondly, under this scheme, only one-fourth are selected for full service. Due to this, the feeling of competition increased among the soldiers instead of cooperation. Third, the training period of the soldiers recruited under the scheme was also reduced from 42 weeks to 24 weeks, due to which the training of the soldiers was weakened. Now to remove these shortcomings, some changes are being considered in the Agnipath Scheme.

Under the Agnipath scheme launched in June 2022, the training of two batches of 20,000 Agniveers each has been completed and their posting process is underway. Apart from this, the training of the third batch of 20000 Agniveers is underway. Hence, 60000 Agniveers have been recruited under the Agnipath scheme so far.

