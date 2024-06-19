Twitter
Analysis

DNA TV Show: Why are we experiencing extreme heatwaves?

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday night was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 11:38 PM IST

DNA TV Show: Why are we experiencing extreme heatwaves?
This year, all are saying that they have never seen such an extreme before. The heat has become fatal due to which the number of deaths is increasing. Reports suggest 192 people have died due to heat in Delhi-NCR between June 11 and 19. Usually, the temperature is highest during the afternoon, but now the temperature is rising even at night.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday night was recorded at 35.2 degrees Celsius. Earlier, a high minimum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius was recorded on 3 June 2010. Be it plains or hills, this time the heat has made everything equal, the biggest reason for which is global warming, which has wreaked havoc everywhere, be it Asia or Europe.

Pilgrims are troubled by the heat during the Haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. This year, about 18 lakh pilgrims reached for the Haj pilgrimage, but the scorching heat has worsened the situation there. All the arrangements made by the Saudi government failed in front of 51.8 degrees Celsius, due to which a large number of pilgrims died in Mecca. 577 Haj pilgrims died between June 12 and June 19 due to heat in Mecca. Last year, 240 people died due to heat during the Haj pilgrimage. A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief in the northern region from the high temperatures. Delhi can expect light rainfall on June 20.

READ | Heatwave in India: Centre orders special units in govt hospitals, asks for priority treatment

 

