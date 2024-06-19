Heatwave in India: Centre orders special units in govt hospitals, asks for priority treatment

It has also issued an advisory to all states and UTs to start daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths.

As parts of northern and eastern India grappled with punishing heat wave conditions, the Centre has ordered special heatwave units in central government-run hospitals and asked to give priority treatment for all those who have been admitted due to the heat wave.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the situation and preparedness of central government hospitals across the country on Wednesday. The Union Health Ministry also issued an advisory to all states and UTs to start daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths and total deaths from March 1, 2024. It also asked to make the public aware of precautions to be taken to safeguard against extreme heat.

Amid heatwave conditions in many parts of the country, the Ministry of Health issues an advisory to all States and UTs to start daily submission of data on heatstroke cases and deaths and total deaths from March 1, 2024 and also make the public aware of precautions to be taken to… pic.twitter.com/5A2bsfV0w3 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2024

Meanwhile, in Delhi, hospitals reported a spike in heatstroke cases and several deaths in the last two days. Delhi recorded its warmest night in at least 14 years, with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius. A fresh western disturbance is expected to bring some relief in the northern region from the high temperatures. Delhi can expect light rainfall on June 20.

READ | Gautam Singhania faces opposition, Raymond shareholders urged to vote against his re-election on board due to...

At the Centre-run RML Hospital, authorities received 22 patients in the last two days. There have been nine deaths and 12 patients are on ventilator support. Delhi, which is facing a severe water crisis, recorded a maximum temperature of 43.6 degrees Celsius over four notches above the normal.

Hospitals in Delhi-NCR have been seeing an influx of patients with complaints of heat stroke and heat exhaustion as the mercury continued to soar, with doctors advising the elderly and immuno-compromised patients to avoid stepping outdoors.

(With inputs from PTI)