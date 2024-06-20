Twitter
DNA TV Show: If UGC-NET cancelled, why not the NEET-UG 2024 exam?

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah star as India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs in their Super 8 opener

Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88

'Don't try and make...': Ramanand Sagar's grandson advice to makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

Who is Bhartruhari Mahtab, 7-time MP and new pro-tem Speaker of Lok Sabha?

DNA TV Show: If UGC-NET cancelled, why not the NEET-UG 2024 exam?

Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games, Pride & Prejudice actor, passes away at 88

'Don't try and make...': Ramanand Sagar's grandson advice to makers of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan

DNA TV Show: If UGC-NET cancelled, why not the NEET-UG 2024 exam?

Bihar Police has so far arrested 16 accused in the NEET paper leak case.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 11:43 PM IST

DNA TV Show: If UGC-NET cancelled, why not the NEET-UG 2024 exam?
TRENDING NOW

After NEET, NET exam was rigged. Hence, the Centre cancelled UGC-NET just a day after it was conducted by NTA. But NEET has not been cancelled yet. Zee News is continuously showing exclusive evidence of how NEET paper was leaked. Now every day such witnesses are coming forward after which there is no scope of doubt left that the NEET paper was leaked. So the question is if the NET exam was cancelled then why not NEET? In the NEET exam, paper leak, centre setting and paper solver gangs have been caught. Bihar Police has so far arrested 16 accused in the NEET paper leak case.

Police have arrested Sikandar, the alleged mastermind in the paper leak. He was posted as a junior engineer in Bihar Water Resources Department. Later, he joined the Urban Development Department. The accused Sikandar was a contractor before becoming a junior engineer. This shows how far his reach was. He had booked a room in NHAI guest house in Patna where he called students and made them memorize the answers of the questions given in the leaked paper.

Now it has been revealed that Sikandar's room was booked in the NHAI guest house on the phone of Tejashwi Yadav's PS Pritam Kumar. Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha has also presented evidence related to this in a press conference on Thursday.

READ | Who is Sikandar Yadvendu, the alleged mastermind of NEET scam, he is from...

All the evidences, and all the witnesses are pointing towards the leak of NEET paper but neither NTA nor the government is ready to accept that the paper was leaked. But the question is the same if NET paper was cancelled then why not NEET paper? And the bigger question is that will the problem be solved by cancelling the paper? Shouldn't strict action be taken against NTA? Shouldn't NTA be cancelled? At present, the government is saying that it is investigating the role of NTA.

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

