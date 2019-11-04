41 migrants found alive in refrigerated truck in Greece, driver arrested

Forty-one migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck at a motorway in northern Greece on Monday, police officials have said.

The driver of the truck was arrested.

The migrants, said to be of Afghan origin, were unharmed, one of the officials said, adding that the refrigeration system had not been turned on.

Seven of them were given first aid, the official further added.

"The truck contained men and boys. Identifying their nationality will require a couple of days," a police source was quoted by the news agency AFP.

The truck was stopped by police on the Egnatia motorway between the towns of Xanthi and Komotini.

Last month, 39 people, all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, were found dead in a refrigerated truck in UK's capital London.