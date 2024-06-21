Twitter
Watch: Rare albino alligator enjoys back scrubbing with toothbrush, adorable video goes viral

Zookeeper Jay Brewer's viral Instagram video of Coconut, a rare albino alligator enjoying a back-scratching session, has delighted viewers worldwide.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

In a heartwarming twist that has captivated social media, zookeeper Jay Brewer recently shared an endearing video featuring Coconut, a rare albino alligator, on Instagram. The video, which has since gone viral, shows Coconut thoroughly enjoying a gentle back-scratching session, appearing almost puppy-like in its contentment.

Brewer's humorous caption added to the charm of the post: "ALBINO GATOR CLEANING TUTORIAL. Before cleaning your gator make sure you have the correct tools at hand. I like to use a longer brush to make sure I get all the dirt out of there. Then apply the brush gently in a back and forth motion. And that folks is how you clean a gator. Jokes aside y’all, Coconut is getting huge and there is a lot more to clean."

The video quickly garnered a flood of comments from viewers who were both amused and fascinated by Coconut's unexpected behavior. Reactions ranged from awe to playful banter about the alligator’s spa day.

"This is so cute," one user wrote, while another added, "Oh my gosh, so cute!" A third user found the situation both amusing and unsettling, commenting, "This is scary and cute both." Yet another viewer remarked, "I love the expression of that cute alligator."

Brewer's playful interaction with Coconut has not only brought joy to many but also offered a rare glimpse into the softer side of these often misunderstood reptiles. This viral moment serves as a reminder of the diverse personalities animals can possess, breaking stereotypes and highlighting the unique bonds that can form between humans and wildlife.

