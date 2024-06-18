Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sahil Chauhan smashes fastest-ever T20I century, stuns the internet, he plays for…

Viral video shocks internet as man smiles while entwined by giant python, watch

Nikhil Gupta, accused in plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun, pleads not guilty in US court

Meet star, who earned Rs 1500 as first salary, rejected movies with Shah Rukh, Salman; now charges Rs 12 crore per film

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

US expresses concern as Russian President Putin pledges unwavering support to North Korea ahead of his visit

Viral video shocks internet as man smiles while entwined by giant python, watch

Sahil Chauhan smashes fastest-ever T20I century, stuns the internet, he plays for…

8 bravest queens in history

7 animals that live in deep ocean

5 most expensive precious metals on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet star, who earned Rs 1500 as first salary, rejected movies with Shah Rukh, Salman; now charges Rs 12 crore per film

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai blessed with a baby boy Ilai, seven months after their marriage: 'Meet our little miracle'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video shocks internet as man smiles while entwined by giant python, watch

A viral social media video showing a man entwined with a massive python has sparked mixed reactions.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 06:45 AM IST

Viral video shocks internet as man smiles while entwined by giant python, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, some videos are crafted solely to garner likes, leaving viewers with a sense of regret after watching. On the flip side, others attempt to infuse a cinematic flair, adding suspense that can be polarizing among audiences. A recent viral video encapsulates this dichotomy perfectly, featuring a man entangled with a massive python.

Pythons are notorious for their method of killing prey by constriction, making such an encounter a perilous situation. In this viral clip, a python is seen wrapped around a man lying on the ground, initially giving the impression that the man is in distress. As the camera pans from his feet to his head, it reveals a surprising twist—the man is actually smiling and waving, suggesting that the python might be his pet and that they share a friendly bond. A girl can also be seen standing at a distance, adding to the intrigue of the scene.

The video, posted on Instagram by the account wilda.nimalpower with the caption "Anaconda catches man," has amassed over 11,000 likes and been shared more than 2,000 times. The comment section is bustling with over 300 remarks, reflecting a wide range of reactions from viewers.

One user quipped, “He is saying goodbye,” while another warned, “One wrong move and bro is done.” A third user expressed concern, writing, “What’s with that smile? Maybe you don’t know but your life is in DANGER.” Another commenter noted, “One day it will be for Real,” while someone else added, “It’s all fun and games until that thing starts contracting them big snake muscles.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bollywood's most expensive film was huge flop, starred three superstars, director contemplated suicide, earned just...

Salman Khan receives third death threat in five months, accused names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in...

Did Darshan secretly marry Pavithra Gowda, co-accused in murder case? Actor's lawyer says...

WATCH: UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late to exam centre, parents' reaction goes viral

Nagpur car accident: Five injured as minor loses control of car

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement