Viral video shocks internet as man smiles while entwined by giant python, watch

A viral social media video showing a man entwined with a massive python has sparked mixed reactions.

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media, some videos are crafted solely to garner likes, leaving viewers with a sense of regret after watching. On the flip side, others attempt to infuse a cinematic flair, adding suspense that can be polarizing among audiences. A recent viral video encapsulates this dichotomy perfectly, featuring a man entangled with a massive python.

Pythons are notorious for their method of killing prey by constriction, making such an encounter a perilous situation. In this viral clip, a python is seen wrapped around a man lying on the ground, initially giving the impression that the man is in distress. As the camera pans from his feet to his head, it reveals a surprising twist—the man is actually smiling and waving, suggesting that the python might be his pet and that they share a friendly bond. A girl can also be seen standing at a distance, adding to the intrigue of the scene.

The video, posted on Instagram by the account wilda.nimalpower with the caption "Anaconda catches man," has amassed over 11,000 likes and been shared more than 2,000 times. The comment section is bustling with over 300 remarks, reflecting a wide range of reactions from viewers.

One user quipped, “He is saying goodbye,” while another warned, “One wrong move and bro is done.” A third user expressed concern, writing, “What’s with that smile? Maybe you don’t know but your life is in DANGER.” Another commenter noted, “One day it will be for Real,” while someone else added, “It’s all fun and games until that thing starts contracting them big snake muscles.”