Viral video: Italian groom’s family dances to Kala Chashma for his Indian bride, internet loves it

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Binance to pay massive fine of Rs 188200000 in India to restart operations, penalty imposed for…

Proba-3: An ISRO-ESA venture to simulate Solar Eclipse

Meet outsider who got 40 films even before debut, father cleaned tables at dhaba, he became top star, worth Rs 125 crore

Bigg Boss OTT 3: YouTuber Armaan Malik and his wives, Kritika and Payal, set to participate in the show

Farhan Akhtar reacts to audience's obsession with Don 3, Mirzapur 3: 'People ask me what are you doing...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Binance to pay massive fine of Rs 188200000 in India to restart operations, penalty imposed for…

Proba-3: An ISRO-ESA venture to simulate Solar Eclipse

Meet outsider who got 40 films even before debut, father cleaned tables at dhaba, he became top star, worth Rs 125 crore

10 Bollywood actors who owe their fitness to yoga 

Price of milk in Pakistan

Sania Mirza's big announcement

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

NEET-UG Exam 2024: Supreme Court Stays All NEET Cases In High Courts, Issues Notice To NTA, Centre

UGC-NET Exam Cancelled: Why Ministry Of Education Decided To Cancel NET Exam Day After It Took Place

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Meet outsider who got 40 films even before debut, father cleaned tables at dhaba, he became top star, worth Rs 125 crore

Farhan Akhtar reacts to audience's obsession with Don 3, Mirzapur 3: 'People ask me what are you doing...'

This Hindi film with new hero, no star has a bigger release than Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Fighter; got 1000 screens in..

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Italian groom’s family dances to Kala Chashma for his Indian bride, internet loves it

An Italian groom's family captivated social media with a Bollywood dance performance for his Indian bride.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 21, 2024, 08:53 AM IST

Viral video: Italian groom’s family dances to Kala Chashma for his Indian bride, internet loves it
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a heartwarming display of cultural fusion, an Italian groom's family has taken the internet by storm with a vibrant Bollywood dance prepared for his Indian bride. The touching moment, captured in a video now going viral on social media, showcases the beauty of intercultural marriages, where traditions, foods, and celebrations intertwine to create a rich tapestry of life.

The video, posted on Instagram by Toronto-based wedding choreography company Naachandco, features the groom's Italian family donning traditional Indian attire and dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood song "Kala Chashma" from the 2018 film "Baar Baar Dekho." The caption accompanying the video reads, "Italian family surprises the bride and groom, and the crowd goes wild. We love teaching mixed weddings… too much fun!" Hashtags in the comments hint at the bride’s Indian heritage.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 650,000 views and continues to attract more. It has also amassed nearly 28,000 likes, with viewers flooding the comments section with their reactions.

Instagram users have been effusive in their praise. One user commented, "This is so wholesome," while another added, "This is the best." A third user noted, "You haven’t been to a 'wedding' until you’ve experienced an Indian wedding party," and a fourth declared, "This is honestly the greatest clip and moment of all time."

The viral video not only highlights the joyous celebration of love across cultures but also underscores the universal language of dance and music in bringing people together.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Business Setup Worldwide (BSW) Simplifies Selection of Offshore Jurisdiction

Sharmajee Ki Beti trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher explore their dreams, navigate societal pressures

6 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Likes: Instagram Marketing 101

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

Mirzapur season 3 trailer: Ali Fazal's Guddu is on a bloodthirsty quest for power, Pankaj Tripathi stands in his way

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Bigg Boss OTT 3 house with dragons, two-sided walls is all about fantasy coming alive

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement