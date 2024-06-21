Viral video: Italian groom’s family dances to Kala Chashma for his Indian bride, internet loves it

An Italian groom's family captivated social media with a Bollywood dance performance for his Indian bride.

In a heartwarming display of cultural fusion, an Italian groom's family has taken the internet by storm with a vibrant Bollywood dance prepared for his Indian bride. The touching moment, captured in a video now going viral on social media, showcases the beauty of intercultural marriages, where traditions, foods, and celebrations intertwine to create a rich tapestry of life.

The video, posted on Instagram by Toronto-based wedding choreography company Naachandco, features the groom's Italian family donning traditional Indian attire and dancing energetically to the popular Bollywood song "Kala Chashma" from the 2018 film "Baar Baar Dekho." The caption accompanying the video reads, "Italian family surprises the bride and groom, and the crowd goes wild. We love teaching mixed weddings… too much fun!" Hashtags in the comments hint at the bride’s Indian heritage.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over 650,000 views and continues to attract more. It has also amassed nearly 28,000 likes, with viewers flooding the comments section with their reactions.

Instagram users have been effusive in their praise. One user commented, "This is so wholesome," while another added, "This is the best." A third user noted, "You haven’t been to a 'wedding' until you’ve experienced an Indian wedding party," and a fourth declared, "This is honestly the greatest clip and moment of all time."

The viral video not only highlights the joyous celebration of love across cultures but also underscores the universal language of dance and music in bringing people together.