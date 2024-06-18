Twitter
Viral video: Elephant calves sleep under ‘Z++ security’ as herd protectively stands guard

In Odisha's Bonai Forest Division, a herd of elephants displayed extraordinary protective behavior as they surrounded their sleeping calves, forming a secure circle to guard them.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

Viral video: Elephant calves sleep under 'Z++ security' as herd protectively stands guard
In a heartwarming display of nature's protective instincts, a herd of elephants in the Bonai Forest Division of Odisha's Sundargarh district showcased their remarkable guardianship over their young. Captured by aerial footage, the video reveals the majestic creatures forming a tight circle around their sleeping calves, offering them unparalleled protection.

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared this captivating scene on X, formerly known as Twitter. His post emphasized the extraordinary level of security the adult elephants provided for their young ones. "Chotu goes to sleep with Z++ security," wrote Nanda, who also serves as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF). His words vividly portrayed the extent of the elephants' protective behavior, likening it to top-tier security detail.

The footage, which has since been watched on loop by fascinated viewers, shows the mother and aunties of the herd encircling the calf as it falls asleep. The adults' arrangement around the little ones creates an impregnable barrier, ensuring that the calves rest safely. Nanda's admiration for this behavior was evident as he described it as "amazing."

Interestingly, the herd consists of more than just one calf. Observant viewers noted that another calf can be seen sleeping towards the left of the screen in the video’s final moments. "It is afternoon babies' nap time," commented one viewer, highlighting the shared rest period for the young elephants.

The video not only showcases the natural instincts of elephants to protect their young but also offers a glimpse into the social structure and collective care within the herd. 

