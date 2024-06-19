UK's richest family, Indian billionaire, accused of spending more on pet dog than helpers, face trial in...

The trial accuses the Hinduja family, with an estimated net worth of $20 billion, of seizing their staff’s passports, restricting their movement.

The billionaire Hinduja family, which is the UK's richest family, faces allegations of exploiting household staff at their Lake Geneva villa, including confiscating passports and paying $8 for 15-18 hours of work. The human trafficking trial commenced on Monday in Switzerland against four Hinduja family members -- Prakash Hinduja, his wife Kamal, their son Ajay, and his wife Namrata -- following a settlement that led three plaintiffs to drop their civil suit against the family, Bloomberg reported.

The trial accuses the Hinduja family, with an estimated net worth of $20 billion, of seizing their staff’s passports, restricting their movement and since they were paid in India, they had no Swiss franc with them during their stay in Switzerland, according to Bloomberg.

A prosecutor claimed that the Hindujas spent more on their pet dog than they paid to a staff member. Referring to a budget document labeled "Pets," Prosecutor Yves Bertossa stated that a female staff member received as little as 7 Swiss francs ($7.84) for a 15 to 18-hour workday, seven days a week. This amount was less than what the family spent on their dog annually, which was 8,584 Swiss francs.

The prosecutors are seeking long-term sentences for the four family members. PYves Bertossa also requested that the family cover 1 million Swiss francs in court costs and contribute 3.5 million francs to a compensation fund for the staff, Bloomberg reported.

The Hindujas' attorney denied the allegations, claiming the family was not involved in hiring or managing the staff. In a statement to Forbes, Romain Jordan, a lawyer for the Hindujas, accused the prosecutors of bias against the family. Jordan stated, "No other family would have been treated in this way. Our clients remain determined to defend themselves and have confidence in the judicial system."

Another family lawyer, Yael Hayat, argued that the salary could not be reduced to cash payments alone since board and lodging were provided. Hayat also suggested that claims of an 18-hour workday were exaggerated, Bloomberg reported.