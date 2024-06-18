Twitter
Sahil Chauhan smashes fastest-ever T20I century, stuns the internet, he plays for…

Chauhan broke the record previously held by Namibia’s Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton, who got to the three-figure mark off just 33 balls in February this year.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 06:42 AM IST

Sahil Chauhan smashes fastest-ever T20I century, stuns the internet, he plays for…
Sahil Chauhan
Estonia batter Sahil Chauhan on Monday produced an outrageous knock against Cyprus, as he smashed the fastest-ever T20I century off just 27 balls. In the process, Chauhan broke the record previously held by Namibia’s Jan-Nicol Loftie Eaton, who got to the three-figure mark off just 33 balls in February this year.

Chauhan, 32, hit a blistering 144 not out off just 41 deliveries and propelled Estonia to chase down Cyprus’ 191/7 in blazing fashion after the side quickly lost openers. The number four batter hit 24 boundaries in his innings, including 18 maximums, scoring at an astonishing strike-rate of 351.21 as he single-handedly decimated the Cyprus bowling attack.

He brought up his century off just 27 balls, bettering the previous record held by Loftie Eaton. Chauhan’s 18 sixes is also a new Men’s T20I record for a single innings in the format, going past Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai and New Zealand’s Finn Allen, who previously had the record with 16 maximums each.

Estonia now lead the six-match series in Cyprus 2-0, having chased down a target of 196 in the opening match of Monday’s double-header with three balls and five wickets remaining.

However, on that occasion, Chauhan could not have had a more contrasting impact with the bat, dismissed for a golden duck. The series continues with another double-header on Tuesday in Episkopi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

