Viral

Mumbai man finds human finger in ice cream ordered online, details inside

In Mumbai, Dr. Orlem Brandon Serrao discovered a human finger in a butterscotch ice cream cone ordered from Yummo Ice Creams.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 01:10 PM IST

Mumbai man finds human finger in ice cream ordered online, details inside
In a startling incident from Mumbai, a human finger was found embedded in an ice cream cone ordered online. Dr. Orlem Brandon Serrao, a suburban Malad resident, made the disturbing discovery after ordering the treat from Yummo Ice Creams.

Dr. Serrao, a physician, recounted the traumatic experience, explaining how he initially mistook the object for a nut. "I had ordered three cone ice creams from an app yesterday. One of them was a butterscotch ice cream from Yummo. After eating half of it, I felt a solid piece in my mouth. I thought it could be a nut or a chocolate piece, but still spat it out to check what it was," he stated in a video message.

A photo shared online reveals the grim detail: a human finger protruding from the ice cream cone.

Upon closer inspection, Dr. Serrao's professional background helped him identify the foreign object. "I am a doctor, so I know how body parts look. When I carefully examined it, I noticed the nails and fingerprint impressions. It resembled a thumb. I am traumatized," he said.

Reacting swiftly, Dr. Serrao preserved the finger in an ice pack and reported the incident to the Malad police. Authorities have since registered a case against Yummo Ice Creams for food adulteration and endangering human life. The ice cream and the finger have been sent for forensic analysis.

Police are investigating the incident thoroughly, with suspicions of a possible conspiracy. Further details will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

