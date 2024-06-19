Twitter
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani's love letter to Radhika Merchant goes viral, details inside

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 05:00 PM IST

Radhika Merchant's 22nd birthday was marked by a heartfelt gesture from Anant Ambani, which has now become a cherished memento in their love story. In a unique tribute, Anant penned a love letter to Radhika, which has been immortalized in the form of a stunning gown. Designed by Robert Wun, the bespoke gown features the romantic letter printed on French chiffon adorned with sparkling crystals.

Radiant in black and white, Radhika recently showcased the gown in new photos shared by stylist Rhea Kapoor. The images capture her joy as she dons the exquisite creation, reflecting the deep sentiments expressed in Anant's words.

Expressing his affection, Anant wrote, "I always dreamt of finding someone like you. You have beaten my dream totally." This touching gesture was revealed by Radhika in an interview with Vogue, where she shared how Anant poured his heart out in the letter on her birthday.

For Radhika, preserving this token of love is significant. "I wanted it for posterity - I want to be able to show it to my kids and grandkids and say that 'this is what our love was,'" she expressed.

Their journey as a couple began with a 'roka' ceremony in 2022, followed by a formal engagement in 2023. This year marked the commencement of their pre-wedding celebrations, symbolizing the culmination of their love story amidst the company of loved ones and dignitaries.

The anticipation for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony continues to mount as they prepare to exchange vows in Mumbai on July 12 at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in the BKC.

 

 

 

 

 

