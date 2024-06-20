Meet Zara Sharavari, first Indian AI to reach world's first AI beauty contest

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

This actor, who worked with Aamir Khan, gave Rs 100-crore film, died after he fell in...

Thousands of Indian millionaires relocating to this country in 2024, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel

Shocking! Bengaluru couple finds venomous cobra inside Xbox parcel, watch viral video

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to man with over Rs 4500000000 salary, she is…

5 must- try traditional Guajarati dishes

Here’s how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, others charged for Sholay

AI imagines Delhi when it was ruled by Pandavas

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet superstar's son, who started working at 1, has only 1 hit in entire career, still charges Rs 7 crore per film

Kantara star Sapthami Gowda files defamation case against co-star's wife, demands Rs 10 crore in damages, know why

'What the hell is he drinking': Amitabh Bachchan recalls shocked response when Nag Ashwin first narrated Kalki 2898 AD

HomeViral

Viral

Meet Zara Sharavari, first Indian AI to reach world's first AI beauty contest

Zara Shatavari is an AI model from India, is competing in the world's first AI beauty contest organized by Fanview and WAICA.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Meet Zara Sharavari, first Indian AI to reach world's first AI beauty contest
Source (Instagram)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Zara Shatavari is an AI-generated model that has gained significant popularity on social media. She is currently participating in the world’s first beauty contest for AI models. This unique competition is organized by Britain's Fanview company in collaboration with the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA). It has captured global attention by showcasing a blend of beauty, technology, and social impact. Zara, representing India, has successfully made it to the top 10 out of more than 1,500 international entries.

Zara Shatavari was created by Rahul Chaudhari, the co-founder of an Indian mobile advertising agency. She embodies a combination of advanced technology and cultural authenticity, making her stand out in the competition. Zara is not just a digital model; she is also a health and fitness influencer. On her social media page, she regularly shares tips related to health and fashion, attracting a following of over 8,000 Instagram users.

The competition offers a substantial prize pool of more than $20,000, equivalent to 16 lakh rupees. The model who wins the title of Miss AI will receive Rs 10.84 lakh, and her creator will be awarded Rs 4.17 lakh for public relations efforts. This competition is judged by two AI judges, along with PR advisor Andrew Bloch and businesswoman Sally Ann-Fawcett.

In the first phase of the pageant, the top 10 AI models were selected from 1,500 participants. The final round will determine the top three models, who will be awarded the prizes. This unprecedented event has successfully merged the realms of beauty and technology, creating a platform where AI models can be celebrated for their unique attributes and the innovative technology behind them.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Darshan arrest: Pavithra Gowda, co-accused seen smiling during investigation, furious netizens say 'no regret, no guilt'

Meet man, who left government job to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, now suspended due to...

NEET-PG 2024 admit card to be released today; check steps to download

PM Modi to inaugurate modern campus of Nalanda University in Bihar today

Meet TV star who started career with Aamir Khan, bank refused to give her loan, now she earns crores, net worth is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan race to help pregnant Deepika Padukone at Kalki 2898 AD event; inside photos go viral

Streaming This Week: House of the Dragon season 2, Bigg Boss OTT 3, Kota Factory season 3, OTT releases to binge-watch

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement