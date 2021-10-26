Little girl singing 'Manike Mage Hithe' is the cutest thing on the Internet today, WATCH viral video

Music has a universal language and this has been proven right by the Srilankan hit 'Manike Mage Hithe', which has created quite a stir on the internet and is no doubt one of the most popular songs of the year. Most people only know the tune of the song, yet people can't stop humming as soon as they hear it.

Now, a video has caught the attention of netizens, where a little girl is seen singing the song and it has become viral for all the right reasons. The video was posted on Instagram by Liza Anne Nimalachandra. His daughter Alia Ceylon is seen cutely singing the very popular song by Sri Lankan artist Yohani Diloka de Silva.

The video is captioned: "Alaia Ceylon’s cover version of “Manike Mage Hithe” cover by @yohanimusic. Alaia is a huge fan of Yohani, probably one of the youngest too."

The video is certainly enthralling and has already garnered more than 6000 views.