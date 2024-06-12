Twitter
Viral

India ‘robbed’ of FIFA World Cup 2026 seat? Netizens blast disputed goal by Qatar, slam referee

India was a strong contender for a seat at FIFA World Cup 2026, however the team missed out on the chance due to a disputed goal. Netizens calling it unfair and biased.

Latest News

Rajkumari Lonna

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

India’s football team got eliminated from the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers after a controversial 2-1 loss against reigning Asian champions, Qatar, in the final Group A match at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Team India was a strong contender for a seat at FIFA World Cup 2026, however the team missed out on the chance due to a disputed goal.

Lallianzuala Chhangte gave India a good start with a goal in the 37th minute. India played strong defense in the first half of the match, as Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood steady against Qatar's pressure. 

After halftime, the game turned in favor of Qatar as Yousef Aymen scored a controversial equalizer against the Indian team. In the viral incident that happened in the 73rd minute of the match, Qatar player Al Hassan pulled back the ball after it clearly went out of play. He passed the ball to Aymen who struck the equalizer. Gurpreet and Indian defenders protested to the referees but despite several replays, the referee stayed with his initial decision.
 

 

The disputed goal scored by Qatar has left Indian fans shocked. The video is now doing rounds on the internet, drawing serious criticism from the netizens. Fans took to social media to condemn the referee’s decision, calling it unfair and biased. Some are calling it ‘The biggest robbery in the history of Indian Football’, while others are blasting the referee for ‘blatant cheating.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
