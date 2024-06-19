AFG vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Afghanistan vs India Super 8 match
Deepika Padukone says 'I'm hungry', shows off baby bump in Kalki 2898 AD event, fans call her 'prettiest mumma'
Meet TV star who started career with Aamir Khan, bank refused to give her loan, now she earns crores, net worth is...
IAS Athar Aamir Khan and wife Mehreen Qazi blessed with baby boy
Meet man, who left government job to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, now suspended due to...
Viral
IAS Athar Aamir khan and wife Mehreen Qazi have finally welcomed a baby boy.
Shweta Singh
Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 08:26 PM IST
IAS Athar Aamir khan and wife Mehreen Qazi have finally welcomed a baby boy. The couple got married in October 2022.
View this post on Instagram
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Anupamaa' Star Rupali Ganguly Joins BJP, Says 'Big Fan' Of PM Modi
Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh
Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?