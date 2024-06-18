Twitter
Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions

In Finland, an initiative to paint reindeer antlers with reflective paint aims to reduce the 4,000 annual reindeer-car accidents.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Glaring safety innovation: Finland adopts reflective coating on reindeer antlers to curb road collisions
In a remote corner of Finland, a peculiar sight has caught the attention of millions online—a reindeer with its antlers aglow, casting an eerie hue against the wintry landscape. This unsettling yet innovative measure is part of Finland's ongoing efforts to reduce reindeer-related traffic accidents.

The viral sensation began with a simple post on social media platform X, which has since garnered a staggering 11.7 million views. The image depicts a reindeer adorned with antlers painted in reflective paint, giving the animal an otherworldly appearance in the darkness of the Arctic night.

The reason behind this peculiar practice? According to the post, Finland has long grappled with an alarming statistic: approximately 4,000 reindeer meet their untimely demise in collisions with vehicles every year. In response, the Finnish government initiated a unique solution in 2014—painting reindeer antlers with reflective coatings.

Reflective paint works by absorbing ambient light and then reflecting it back as visible light, significantly enhancing the visibility of reindeer to motorists during nighttime drives. This approach aims to alert drivers to the presence of these majestic animals well in advance, potentially saving both human lives and reindeer alike.

The initiative has drawn praise for its practicality and ingenuity, even as it raises eyebrows for its unsettling visual impact. Commentators on the viral post have lauded Finland's proactive stance on wildlife safety, acknowledging the initial unease caused by the glowing antlers.

One commentator remarked, "It's a brilliant initiative to protect reindeer, even if it does look a bit spooky at night."

Another clarified, "This isn't some glow-in-the-dark magic; it's reflective paint that only shines when car headlights hit it, ensuring drivers see the reindeer and avoid accidents. It might be unnerving at first, but it's a lifesaver."

