Ghaziabad YouTuber booked for videos 'promoting child sex abuse'

A YouTuber, known as Kuwari Begam, faces legal action for allegedly sharing pornographic content and promoting infant abuse methods on her channel.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

In a startling development, a YouTuber known as Kuwari Begam has been accused of disseminating pornographic material and advocating for the sexual abuse of infants through her channel. The controversy unfolded when social activist Deepika Narayan Bharadwaj flagged the disturbing content on a popular platform, prompting swift action from authorities.

Following Bharadwaj's complaint, an FIR was promptly filed against the YouTuber under IPC section 293 and IT Act-67B, which prohibit the distribution of obscene materials and the sale of pornography to minors. The accused, identified as Shikha Metray from Ghaziabad, allegedly uploaded over 115 videos on her channel, which has garnered attention despite its modest subscriber count of 2,050.

Additional CP Dinesh P Kumar revealed that law enforcement has mobilized two teams to apprehend Metray. Discussions are also underway with Google to remove the offending videos, some of which have amassed nearly 800 views. Metray, a graduate from the prestigious National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Delhi, currently works for an apparel company in the capital.

In response to mounting pressure, the accused reportedly deactivated several social media accounts and altered privacy settings for her YouTube channel. Bharadwaj, who heads the Ekam Nyaay Foundation, expressed dismay upon discovering the channel's content and promptly called for police intervention to remove the videos and prosecute Metray.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with numerous users joining the chorus demanding Metray's arrest. Some fellow YouTubers have even initiated a campaign urging authorities to take swift legal action against the accused, using the hashtag “jail bhejo” (send to jail).

Authorities are now intensifying efforts to address this disturbing case, emphasizing the importance of stringent measures against those who exploit online platforms for illegal and harmful activities.

