This actress' Bollywood debut was hit, she still quit films, left India, regrets decision now

NTA cancels UGC-NET 2024, says 'integrity of exam may have been compromised'

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Jio beats Airtel, Vi, becomes top telecom company to...

Heatwave in India: Centre orders special units in govt hospitals, asks for priority treatment

Centre approves MSP for 14 kharif crops, farmers to get Rs 35000 crore more

Details of World's oldest university, it's not Nalanda University in India, it was located in...

It is believed that around 10,500 students from all over the world studied at Takshashila.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 09:23 PM IST

Details of World's oldest university, it's not Nalanda University in India, it was located in...
Today, on June 19, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar. Centuries ago, Nalanda was a center of knowledge for the entire northern region of present-day India. In 1193 AD, the army of Turkish ruler Qutb-ud-din Aibak's general Bakhtiyar Khilji attacked this university, looted its building, and set it on fire. Despite this, the vast ruins of Nalanda University continued to testify to its greatness. Nalanda's fate is now improving, but another university in South Asia remains in a very dilapidated state. This is Takshashila University, located in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. It is considered the world's oldest university. The ruins of this university still bear witness to the history of higher education in the Indian subcontinent.

The world's first university was established in Takshashila in 700 BCE. This center of education was located 50 km west of Rawalpindi city in Pakistan. It was an important Vedic/Hindu and Buddhist educational center. However, it was not as organized as Nalanda University. It is believed that Takshashila began during the time of Bharata's son, Taksha. It is mentioned in the Mahabharata, and the Buddhist Jataka tales also make several references to this university. Chinese travelers like Faxian and Xuanzang also mention Takshashila in their writings.

It is believed that around 10,500 students from all over the world studied at Takshashila. The campus accommodated students from Babylonia, Greece, Arabia, and China. The university offered more than sixty courses in various fields such as science, mathematics, medicine, politics, warfare, astrology, astronomy, music, religion, and philosophy. Archery, hunting, and elephant training were also taught here. Students came to Takshashila to pursue education in their chosen subjects. Admission to Takshashila was quite difficult, with only 3 out of 10 students passing the entrance exam.

Famous Sanskrit grammarian Panini, ancient India's renowned physician Charaka, and Chandragupta Maurya were all educated at this university. It is said that the famous treatise Arthashastra, written by Chanakya, was composed at Takshashila. After falling victim to the Hephthalite invasions in the late 5th century, this university began to lose its charm. By the 7th century, students stopped coming here. Centuries later, important information was unearthed during excavations in 1913.

In 1980, UNESCO listed Takshashila as one of the World Heritage Sites. The people of Pakistan also associate their history with Takshashila University. Ignoring the 75-year history of their country's formation, Pakistanis claim that Takshashila was part of ancient Pakistan. Some time ago, Pakistani leaders even stated that both Kautilya (Chanakya) and Panini were sons of ancient Pakistan.

 

 

 

